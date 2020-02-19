 Skip to content
(BBC)   Store manager quits in protest at the introduction of barcodes in her store. No word yet of her opinions on electricity, telephones and horseless carriages   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
49
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It looks like she has some jars full of ribbon candy.  Children looooove ribbon candy.  Children *LOVE* RIBBON CANDY!
 
Fursecution
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hobby Lobby?
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: It looks like she has some jars full of ribbon candy.  Children looooove ribbon candy.  Children *LOVE* RIBBON CANDY!



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mrs Lihou, who described herself as the shop's "manageress",

Why not 'womanager'?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is a local shop for local people. We'll have no barcodes here"
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After reading the article, I understand.

Keeping a shop like this running is like keeping a steam engine running. Sure you could start modernizing parts, but then it looses what it was.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adding barcodes to products would disturb me far less than "complete refurbishment".  Sounds like the shop will never be the same.
 
Phoenix87ta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah I'm not going to disagree with her in this ultra-specific instance. If the entire point is to have a Victorian-era shop, then yeah, barcodes and scanners are going to be out of place.
 
Dr Nostromo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a random thought. How about invisible flouresent barcodes and UV scanners. Seems like that would solve the problem rather well.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

genner: UberDave: It looks like she has some jars full of ribbon candy.  Children looooove ribbon candy.  Children *LOVE* RIBBON CANDY!


[Fark user image 400x300]


I remember being in his position and thinking "Wha--- what am I supposed to do with this? Did I miss the instructions on how to eat this?"
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


Burt Gummer unavailable for comment.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Phoenix87ta: Yeah I'm not going to disagree with her in this ultra-specific instance. If the entire point is to have a Victorian-era shop, then yeah, barcodes and scanners are going to be out of place.


Yep.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wake me when the US catches up to the times and starts marking products with the total OTD price rather than the Price Before Taxes.
 
kona
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She may be anti audit for some reason..

Mrs Lihou, who described herself as the shop's "manageress", said her role for more than a decade had covered everything from "clearing the shop in the morning to doing the banking at the end of the week".
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: wake me when the US catches up to the times and starts marking products with the total OTD price rather than the Price Before Taxes.


Meh.  We like being reminded precisely how much we're giving to the government.

That's a feature, not a bug.
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well bye.

Not to sound unsympathetic but it's not unreasonable for the owner to want inventory control.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: wake me when the US catches up to the times and starts marking products with the total OTD price rather than the Price Before Taxes.


There's nothing preventing businesses from doing that.  Some, in fact, do.
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: wake me when the US catches up to the times and starts marking products with the total OTD price rather than the Price Before Taxes.


You aren't going to live that long.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imo the real question there is how are they trying to make money?

are they probably losing money through inventory issues and other inefficiencies by not having barcode tracking? ...sure.  is volume and low price really that stores gig though?  or is it a tourist trap where people come in to see the old lady working and the 'victorian ambiance' and buy something they could get for a dollar somewhere else but pay 10 times the price there?

if its the latter case then shes probably right, and eating the cost of the inefficiencies to preserve the atmosphere, which is their real 'product' is in the shops best interest.  but shes not business savvy enough to argue it in a way that some investor with a MBA that she owes loans to understands.  or the business is failing and they just dont give a fark.
 
Doubletwist-
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: wake me when the US catches up to the times and starts marking products with the total OTD price rather than the Price Before Taxes.



When you manage to get every state, county, city and municipality to have the exact same sales tax, then we could make this happen, but I'm afraid it's not very likely.
 
TheOtherPrefect42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does she make them pay in shillings and pennies? Using the Victorian era 240 parts to a pound system?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Wait!... Come back!!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know of any retail store, even those with an olde-tymey feel to them, that can get away without automated inventory tracking anymore. Too labor intensive otherwise. Sucks that it's happening, would be nice if they didn't have to, but I gotta think that unless business is very slow, all the manual work is too messy for any business and taxing authorities it has to deal with.

CSB

The hole-in-the-wall carryout pizza place I typically go to finally replaced their 60+ year old mechanical cash register with a new POS system this month. Last place I knew of that had one.

Last time I was in there it was pretty obvious that it was the first day for the new POS system because it took them forever to figure out how to work it. I hope they catch on soon.

/ CSB
 
Toggles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We can't let this happen. Electronically accounting for inventory and sales will interfere with the pencil and paper grift scheme I have been refining for a decade."
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the run for decades, she did her best to hide. Disguises, fake names, and new identities. Even took up work in a small, non-descript clap trap trinket shop, all to no avail. 1980 found her nonetheless.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UPC Codes & 666 - Beware The Mark of the Beast
Youtube fyf2R8yiDT0
Definitely thought this was going to be about Satan and the Mark of the Beast
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: It looks like she has some jars full of ribbon candy.  Children looooove ribbon candy.  Children *LOVE* RIBBON CANDY!


This reminded me of candy buttons for some reason.  That reminded me of Grandma - she always had them on hand.  Thanks for making me smile with happy memories on an otherwise kinda crappy week..
 
alice_600
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
That is not a Victorian era shop. That is Victorian era via 1970s proxy. The walls have that crappy 1960s paneling and the shelves wouldn't have tassels on them. Yeah that is the same kind of tassels that were in curtains in the early 1970s.

Me thinks the lady dosen't like change.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Egoy3k: Well bye.

Not to sound unsympathetic but it's not unreasonable for the owner to want inventory control.


It's a small shop, which is historical in nature.

It's not unreasonable for the owner to want inventory control, but it's not like you couldn't do that periodically by doing a simple inventory.  One day a month, you shut down for a couple of hours, and count everything in the shop.

I mean, we're not talking something the size of an ASDA super store here, with a hundred or more employees and thousands of customers a day, relying on inventory control to manage their Just-In-Time ordering process.   It's a tiny shop, run mainly as a historical throwback for the tourists.

I mean, the liquor store I frequent for my distilled alcoholic beverages doesn't use bar codes.   They have a price sticker on every bottle.   They manage quite well.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
alice_600
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Egoy3k: Well bye.

Not to sound unsympathetic but it's not unreasonable for the owner to want inventory control.

It's a small shop, which is historical in nature.

It's not unreasonable for the owner to want inventory control, but it's not like you couldn't do that periodically by doing a simple inventory.  One day a month, you shut down for a couple of hours, and count everything in the shop.

I mean, we're not talking something the size of an ASDA super store here, with a hundred or more employees and thousands of customers a day, relying on inventory control to manage their Just-In-Time ordering process.   It's a tiny shop, run mainly as a historical throwback for the tourists.

I mean, the liquor store I frequent for my distilled alcoholic beverages doesn't use bar codes.   They have a price sticker on every bottle.   They manage quite well.


Historical shop like that belong in a museum.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

UberDave: It looks like she has some jars full of ribbon candy.  Children looooove ribbon candy.  Children *LOVE* RIBBON CANDY!


Ugh. Got a can of that as a Christmas tip when I had my paper route in the 80s. I got really good at hitting the corner of their porch farthest from the door.
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: wake me when the US catches up to the times and starts marking products with the total OTD price rather than the Price Before Taxes.


That would be nice but I am even more eager to see tipping die. Businesses should just charge enough to cover their costs plus give them some profit, rather than undercharging and expecting guilt money to make up the difference. Tipping simply ruins the experience of eating out.
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Egoy3k: Well bye.

Not to sound unsympathetic but it's not unreasonable for the owner to want inventory control.

It's a small shop, which is historical in nature.

It's not unreasonable for the owner to want inventory control, but it's not like you couldn't do that periodically by doing a simple inventory.  One day a month, you shut down for a couple of hours, and count everything in the shop.

I mean, we're not talking something the size of an ASDA super store here, with a hundred or more employees and thousands of customers a day, relying on inventory control to manage their Just-In-Time ordering process.   It's a tiny shop, run mainly as a historical throwback for the tourists.

I mean, the liquor store I frequent for my distilled alcoholic beverages doesn't use bar codes.   They have a price sticker on every bottle.   They manage quite well.


That would suggest that the issue is the manager not being able to control inventory. If she was capable of controlling inventory in the ways you suggest the owner likely wouldn't have decided to buy a POS system.
 
almejita
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

UberDave: It looks like she has some jars full of ribbon candy.  Children looooove ribbon candy.  Children *LOVE* RIBBON CANDY!


[Narrator: Children HATE ribbon candy.  And adults HATE ribbon pot gummies]
 
ralphjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/fyf2R8yi​DT0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1] Definitely thought this was going to be about Satan and the Mark of the Beast


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trail of BABYMETAL DEATH
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I understand her.
 
almejita
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Trail of BABYMETAL DEATH: I understand her.


You don't understand anything!
 
electricjebus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Doubletwist-: Kit Fister: wake me when the US catches up to the times and starts marking products with the total OTD price rather than the Price Before Taxes.


When you manage to get every state, county, city and municipality to have the exact same sales tax, then we could make this happen, but I'm afraid it's not very likely.


Every individual store could easily do it when marking prices... The data is already entered, otherwise it wouldn't ring up right at the register.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The clerk probably has her inventory arrangement well-tuned, and knows where everything is, where it goes, etc. The problem is when she leaves or retires some day. Owners will need a better system where the successor employees can take over and not have to sort through some byzantine system left behind.
 
advex101
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, there was a little general store down the street that totaled everything up for each sale right on the brown bag that you were going to walk out with.  Then, it was rung up as a total on the ancient mechanical cash register (sometimes) and your change came from the cash box under the counter.  I am absolutely certain that actual sales vs reported sales did not balance.

It was a great place when I was a kid.  Also had an in house butcher shop where they cut chops and steaks to order every time you bought one.  Many times I went in there and got a bottle of soda out of the cooler on a hot day, put my nickel (that's right) on the counter and the old man looked up and said on the house kid, it's a hot day.  Times long past.

Later in life, I found out that this old guy was a rabid racist and probable Klan member.  So, others experiences my vary.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Phoenix87ta: Yeah I'm not going to disagree with her in this ultra-specific instance. If the entire point is to have a Victorian-era shop, then yeah, barcodes and scanners are going to be out of place.


Seconded. I totally clicked to get my hate on against a Luddite who probably didn't vaccinate her kids, and left acknowledging barcodes suck for Etsy-level items.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: The clerk probably has her inventory arrangement well-tuned, and knows where everything is, where it goes, etc. The problem is when she leaves or retires some day. Owners will need a better system where the successor employees can take over and not have to sort through some byzantine system left behind.


The problem is that it's operated by the national trust, which is a UK charity that deals with "places of historic interest".  Their donors are more interested in keeping things historical than the charity making a buck... that's why they're donating.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I hated it when bar codes showed up on album covers.  Ruined the whole aesthetic to have a big block with lines ruining the overall look.  Even went so far as to cover the code on the Police's first album with electrical tape.  Especially when the record stores didn't even have bar code scanners.
 
advex101
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: I hated it when bar codes showed up on album covers.  Ruined the whole aesthetic to have a big block with lines ruining the overall look.  Even went so far as to cover the code on the Police's first album with electrical tape.  Especially when the record stores didn't even have bar code scanners.


I still find weed residue sometimes in the fold of double album jackets from rolling joints back in the day.  Good times.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I looked up the reviews. Apparently the front section including shelves and product is left as it was when the owner closed the shop in the late 60's. Beyond that is a parlor that was furnished by the original owners with Victorian furniture and items. Downstairs is the souvenir shop. They have it in the basement so that visitors can see the support beams which were originally ships timbers from the 1600s.

If they are just installing a barcode scanner and modern cash register it shouldn't hurt the ambiance. But that wouldn't take months to do.  Sounds more like they are going to completely renovate it which would eliminate the entire reason people go into the hole in the wall place at all.
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
To the good citizens of Guernsey, I say:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Swiss Colony
‘’ 1 minute ago  

scottydoesntknow: Mrs Lihou, who described herself as the shop's "manageress",

Why not 'womanager'?


Why not 'manager'?

FTFA ""The simple fact is we do need to control our stock, to know what we're selling and what we're banking," he added."

Translation. "She's been skimming off the top for eleven years and we're finally putting a stop to it!".
 
Report