(UPI)   Local students enlisted to assist with 'super flush' at Texas Rangers' new stadium. A mission to flush all of the stadium's toilets at once. No word yet on whether they all had to make a deposit first or if it had to go all the way to the cafeteria   (upi.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is the stuff that births urban legends.

They'll say that 300 toilets flushed at once wasn't enough to improve the stench of the last few Ranger's seasons.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Such a scenario is something you design for and beyond, not test for. If you test it and it fails, you plan a redesign followed by remove and replace everything? No, that would be ridiculously expensive.


Just PR.
 
fark_booger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poop Thread?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Such a scenario is something you design for and beyond, not test for. If you test it and it fails, you plan a redesign followed by remove and replace everything? No, that would be ridiculously expensive.


Just PR.


Eh, you do get some value out of a test like that in secondary issues - like acoustics (which can be remediated cheaply and easily).
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they flushing all the incriminating evidence of bribes the local councilmen got to finance a private stadium? Or was that Atlanta?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here I sit
Buns a-flexin'
Giving birth
To another Texan
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I'm getting out of that is a 40,000 person stadium has 300 toilets.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Such a scenario is something you design for and beyond, not test for. If you test it and it fails, you plan a redesign followed by remove and replace everything? No, that would be ridiculously expensive.


Just PR.


Right. Like an inspector isn't going to want to see if what was installed works as designed
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No word yet on whether they all had to make a deposit first or if it had to go all the way to the cafeteria

wut?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Did anyone hit an upperdecker home run?
 
The Voice of Doom
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
edmo
Such a scenario is something you design for and beyond, not test for. If you test it and it fails, you plan a redesign followed by remove and replace everything? No, that would be ridiculously expensive.

Well..
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: edmo: Such a scenario is something you design for and beyond, not test for. If you test it and it fails, you plan a redesign followed by remove and replace everything? No, that would be ridiculously expensive.


Just PR.

Eh, you do get some value out of a test like that in secondary issues - like acoustics (which can be remediated cheaply and easily).


Oh yeah, and it's nice to have a performance baseline too - especially in re: the connections to the municipal mains.  So three years from now when pressure is 30% low, you know who to blame.
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They should have them flush them 10 times, 15 times just to be sure.
 
robodog
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

edmo: Such a scenario is something you design for and beyond, not test for. If you test it and it fails, you plan a redesign followed by remove and replace everything? No, that would be ridiculously expensive.


Just PR.


Well, our stadium had a problem with some valves malfunctioning that flooded the locker room with waste water during a concert in the offseason so they brought in a bunch of kids to do the flush test to make sure the valves functioned correctly after the fix. I assume you do the same kind of testing on a new install to make sure that all the valves were installed correctly and are functional.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm surprised it's even designed for that. The odds of all toilets being flushed at once are so slim that it can be predicted to never happen once.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ride the wave!

66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/SO
//MUCH
///CLOGGING
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
To remind, the "old" park opened in 1994.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fark_booger: Poop Thread?


Those are every single day in the TFD queue if you're looking.
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fark_booger: Poop Thread?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snotnose
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Here I sit
Buns a-flexin'
Giving birth
To another Texan


Saw that on a bathroom wall in the 70s and still get a chuckle out of it.
 
Report