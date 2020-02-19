 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   62-year-old sets Guinness World Record for longest plank. You read that wrong the first time   (wfla.com) divider line
    Plank, GeorgeHood, newGuinnessWorld Record, 62-year, plank pose  
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The fitness plank form, not the internet plank fad form.
 
Yoleus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shame it wasn't the longest log, that would have been more awkward
 
yms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Over 8 hours?  Damn, that plank's constant.
 
BenderZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MEANWHILE I HAVE THE LONGEST WOOD
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The longest wank? The timer must've been busted.
 
Coloman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kudo's to him for holding that position for 8hrs!  I can't even sit still for an hour...lol
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You read that wrong the first time


I did? How did I read it?

Seriously, it appears to be quite clear. I can't think of a way to misread it.
 
mikey15
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's a lot of 2 year olds
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Like this: this place in Vancouver sells planks 26' long

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, it says right on the bottle to seek medical treatment if your plank lasts longer than 4 hours.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Girth matters the most.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yoleus: Shame it wasn't the longest log, that would have been more awkward


Randy Marsh has that record all locked up
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/goodONYA!
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
"In addition to plank training, Hood - a former U.S. Marine and NCIS/DEA Supervisory Special Agent - does 2,000 situps and 700 pushups a day."

Asked what he would do now that he has broken the record, said he wanted to spend some time getting in shape - maybe join a gym.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

This. It was perfectly clear the first time, yet I had to read it again, more slowly, and then click on the article that I wouldn't have otherwise read to see what I was missing. Which was nothing. Thanks for wasting my time subby.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Yoleus: Shame it wasn't the longest log, that would have been more awkward


If you're talking about poop, that's a 26 foot poop from some woman in michigan.
 
Dermatologist_Tested
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

yms: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


I chuckled way too sensibly at that. Thanks!
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I can plank for 3 mins. Like a boss.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Approves:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Approves:
[Fark user image image 425x264]


Shiver me timbers!
 
