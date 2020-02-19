 Skip to content
(BBC)   Fair Isle is a small island off the coast of Scotland. It is famous for a unique style of knitwear. The BBC thinks that the style is "in fashion". Subby thinks they may have not understood the definition   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't seen that much pasty skin since kindergarten.
 
Limeyluv
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My mum made them for her sons when they were kids. Now the grandkids are wearing them. Good wool holds up.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fifty years ago...

And that's about the last (and only, hopefully) time they were in fashion.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A long time ago on an island far, far away....

YARN WARS
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So where do they keep the wicker sheep?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I thought they usually dressed quite smartly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Fifty years ago...

And that's about the last (and only, hopefully) time they were in fashion.


I like them.

I have a Shetland wool sweater nearly 20 years old.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Jesus.  I had no idea Boris Johnson's family was that big...
 
brizzle365 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
fark them
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size


No, probably, yes, yes, no, drink!
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I think someone needs to airdrop some chromosomes into that place

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
From an adjoining article dated 2018: "The glory of 24-hour power finally reaches Fair Isle"

Wow. Just wow. Not that I have anything against "roughing it" with gas heat/light/ et c., but C'mon now, now are they supposed to collect TV tax on people who can't use their TVs 24/7/365 as background noise?
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WordsnCollision: [Fark user image 500x281]

[Fark user image 500x375]


Pretty sure that guy on the bottom left is a retired Starfleet engineer.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: From an adjoining article dated 2018: "The glory of 24-hour power finally reaches Fair Isle"

Wow. Just wow. Not that I have anything against "roughing it" with gas heat/light/ et c., but C'mon now, now are they supposed to collect TV tax on people who can't use their TVs 24/7/365 as background noise?


You're taxed for having it; not for being able to use it.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: I think someone needs to airdrop some chromosomes into that place

[Fark user image 775x432]


That's Roger Daltrey in the middle, isn't it?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I think a basic reading comprehension test should be mandatory before being allowed to post or submit articles on or to FARK.

As an example here is the article's actual headline...

Fair Isle: The remote island where jumpers are always in fashion.

Illiteracy : 1
Subby: 0
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Here's a much better-looking northwest European in an Aran sweater (named for the Aran Islands in Galway Bay):

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
Of course they wear sweaters all year. They rarely get what most North Americans would call summer weather.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Dang, I often wondered what it would be like to live in a wes anderson movie.  now i just need to go to this place.
 
07X18
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


/feck off
 
