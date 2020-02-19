 Skip to content
(CNN)   It's not a real date night until there is gunplay and a foot chase   (cnn.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So in order to get police officers to do their jobs, they need to be off duty and trying to get some?

Okay, noted.

Now, how do we implement this nationwide?
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The old "Roy Moore" date, huh? Sounds exciting.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than footplay then a gunchase.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My father, not a cop, drank in a cop bar for years as it was near his job. He told a story of the place getting robbed, the crook turning away from the bar, finding he was facing about fifteen guns.

(He and I were recreational distance runners. He also liked to tell the story of a marathoner chasing a perp. through a neighborhood, making no effort to tackle him and risk injury, just keeping pace behind him and wearing him down. The perp sweating and gasping for breath, the cop easily following along. Starts talking as casual as can be: "I've been training to run the marathon this weekend, my third. A marathon is a little over 26 miles. I expect to finish in a little over 4 hours. How long do you think you'll be able to do this?" The perp. gave up.)
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they take turns arresting each other in the bedroom when they finally got home?
 
eas81
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Headlines are not your personal erotica 'mitter!!!
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uttertosh: Better than footplay then a gunchase.





Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is why everyone should be required to carry a gun at all times.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hot cop.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Oh man don't shiat where you eat!
 
WildDad
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Did anyone notice that the restaurant was empty except for the cop couple?  I learned a long time ago that if a diner/restaurant/pizza joint is empty on a Saturday night, there might be a good reason for and so go find another place.
 
ifky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"What's it like being a rocket scientist?"
Youtube gaUqdIFUbxE
 
Scarlioni
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The best part was the guy who walked in right after three people with guns ran out of the restaurant.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Lady cop is cute, she can arrest me anytime.
 
khatores
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's bad luck when you try to rob a restaurant where two off-duty cops are having a date night
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Publikwerks: Lady cop is cute, she can arrest me anytime.


Agreed.  The guy is fighting outside of his weight class
 
misterrperrfect
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
She is way too hot for him.
 
chawco
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That was hot.

The restaurant I meant. I'm sure if I took a lady there she would be as putty in my hands. Mostly because she's need to lie down and would loose all muscle tone after eating at such a fine establishment.
 
