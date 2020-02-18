 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   WHO says self-treating Coronavirus is an eminence front, states you better bet that vaccines are on trial and they won't get fooled again over this disease   (newsweek.com) divider line
    Followup, Influenza, Antiviral drug, Severe acute respiratory syndrome, Virus, Antiretroviral drug, Genome, HIV drugs, RNA  
moos [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
You better bet your life...
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Release yourself from misery.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Let my flu open the door.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Third base.


 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
See me
Feelllllllll me
Touch me
Heallllllllll me
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

 
Chariset [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who says that?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pricipal. Caught sayof WHO that has stopped eminencing "See, told ya so" Is They sick or not. CNN Says yes. St. Chinese Times Looking for vaccines -OR- "Hello I am write single to salute and wait for fooling again"
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a good time to be a Pangolin in China.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who?
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby and the rest of you gave me a sensible chuckle. Thanks.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Down with the bedclothes
Up with your nightshirt
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Harris added he is "less worried" about COVID-10 than he was a few weeks ago. "We have seen spread in China but very little elsewhere and the measures in place seem to be working. Clearly most patients have mild disease and recover quickly," he said.

There it is people! By using the wrong name they're letting us know that everything they say about this deadly plague is a lie. The ultra contagious corona death virus (COVID-19) is leaving vast swathes of China depopulated. Millions are dead. No treatment exists.


 
powhound
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Hot Zone is a good read. I wonder how close we are to something like this
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
14 hours in the bathroom..Lord there's got to be a better way....
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: Who?


People forget
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The only thing that can stop Covid-19 is a solid funky bass line that stops virii in the replication phase.
The Who - Eminence Front (Original)
Youtube rx6Zgz0TZuA
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

berylman: The only thing that can stop Covid-19 is a solid funky bass line that stops virii in the replication phase.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/rx6Zgz0T​ZuA]


GREAT song!
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What is with the poll in the middle of the article?  Like anybody reading it has a clue on how well HIV drugs will work on this!

Though, we should start treatments based on poll driven results. We could use less people around...
 
PunGent
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The follow-up stages are going to be interesting.  Assume China gets this this locked down...2 weeks, no new infections.

At what point do they re-open borders, to prevent re-infection coming back into the country?
 
yms
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

PunGent: The follow-up stages are going to be interesting.  Assume China gets this this locked down...2 weeks, no new infections.

At what point do they re-open borders, to prevent re-infection coming back into the country?


After a flu days?


I'll get my coat...
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

 
skinink
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Meet the new virus, same as the old virus.
 
LeroyB
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
YEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHH​HHHHHHHHHH!
 
