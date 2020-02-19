 Skip to content
(SFist)   Another tourist medals in "Spontaneous Highway 1 Flugtag"   (sfist.com) divider line
18
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's the Matrix!
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I am laughing my ass off at this.

I feel like a horrid person.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Camaro going over big sur cliff?

1. They always explode as soon as they leave the road. Especially in California. We have all seen the years of footage.

2. A 2018 model you should not drive fast on a windy road, especially if it isn't one you are quite used to operating.

3. I will wager operator error on this one.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Camaro going over big sur cliff?

1. They always explode as soon as they leave the road. Especially in California. We have all seen the years of footage.

2. A 2018 model you should not drive fast on a windy road, especially if it isn't one you are quite used to operating.

3. I will wager operator error on this one.


3:30 AM.  Drunk and/or tired, is my bet, so, ya...likely operator errors.
 
MontanaDave
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They would have got away with it, too, if it weren't for them being medalling kids.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

PunGent: .likely operator errors.


One would think. After reading the article, it would appear that the car was at fault: Rental Car Plunges,
their car went off a cliff. The operator was just driving along and the car took these actions itself.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We should ban driving on that road.  And Camaros.
 
Ex-Texan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
memecrunch.comView Full Size
 
skinink
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"I've always loved you."

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

PunGent:

1. They always explode as soon as they leave the road. Especially in California. We have all seen the years of footage.

2. A 2018 model you should not drive fast on a windy road, especially if it isn't one you are quite used to operating.

3. I will wager operator error on this one.

3:30 AM.  Drunk and/or tired, is my bet, so, ya...likely operator errors.


"Operator error" sounds so...   I don't know....   Judgmental.


"Operator headspace misadjustment" sounds better.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Camaro, huh?

Sorry about your penis, dude.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The two victims have not been identified.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: I am laughing my ass off at this.

I feel like a horrid person.


Your username is hard in paramedic. How bad can you be?
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
No Toonces yet?
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FirstDennis: No Toonces yet?


Toonces the Driving Cat: Driver's Test - SNL
Youtube 5fvsItXYgzk
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FirstDennis: No Toonces yet?


Here you go:

Toonces the Driving Cat: Driver's Test - SNL
Youtube 5fvsItXYgzk
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ less than a minute ago  

invictus2: FirstDennis: No Toonces yet?

[YouTube video: Toonces the Driving Cat: Driver's Test - SNL]


Good job getting it first.
 
