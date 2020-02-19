 Skip to content
(KCRA 3 Sacramento)   It's 10 p.m. Do you know where your fat kid is?   (kcra.com) divider line
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Marcus suggested that staying up beyond 9 p.m. could be one sign of an overall lifestyle that puts kids at greater risk of being overweight, rather than their weight gain being directly connected to their bedtime.

My money's on this being the far more likely issue.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There is no great mystery here. The same shiatty parents who can't be arsed to get their kid to bed at a proper time also can't be arsed to say "no" when the porker is hoovering his third box of Oreos.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Don't worry, they won't get far on foot.

And they sure as hell won't out run you when you do locate them.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I told you yesterday: no!
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Meh, let em go.  The coyotes and dingoes need to eat too.
 
Report