(Vice)   Why don't people in the UK use meth? Because it doesn't make you want to OONTZ OONTZ OONTZ   (vice.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Methamphetamine, powder cocaine, Cocaine, Meth use, high-potency cocaine, drug-scarce midwestern states, series of false alarms, last year  
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Because their teeth are already farked up. They don't need the help with that, it seems.
 
stovepipe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've tried my fair share of drugs but I'm ignorant on meth.  The article mentions a downside to it being "nothing good happens when you've been awake for three days".  Is that typical?  fark that shiat, I'll take some weed and a nice sleep.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
totes thought OONTZ was just a SpaceX thing.... old? old is relative. there are many things much older.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe if Breaking Bad had been set in Ireland...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meth was a nazi drug. I don't suppose you had to live through the blitz in order to hate everything that has anything to do with that.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stovepipe: I've tried my fair share of drugs but I'm ignorant on meth.  The article mentions a downside to it being "nothing good happens when you've been awake for three days".  Is that typical?  fark that shiat, I'll take some weed and a nice sleep.


Yup. It's true.

I had a period where I did some pretty crazy stuff. First time I ever did it, I snorted a line like it was coke. One line. That's it. I was up for two days.

After about hour 16 of being awake, you start feeling like a zombie, but you can't sleep. I personally just laid there like time didn't matter. I can completely understand how people get addicted. You start to feel like a zombie, you're in the state where you want to sleep, but it's literally impossible & the only way out is to do more so you can at least get back to high. It's terrible, powerful & I totally understand how people get hooked. I'm truly lucky that I didn't go that path.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
MDMA is an amphetamine...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
