 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   🎶 It's the end of the world as we know it and... I don't have a lot of money🎶   (npr.org) divider line
12
    More: Misc, Doomsday Clock, Nuclear warfare, Drew Miller, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, Anxiety, Minutes to Midnight, Fortitude Ranch, part of a chain of properties  
•       •       •

416 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Feb 2020 at 12:05 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bearishlyphat
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If the world is ending who cares about money? Get naked and screw!
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bearishlyphat: If the world is ending who cares about money? Get naked and screw!


Drink!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
All you need is:

1. Steel hockey mask
2. 50 cal automatic pistol

Repeat after me: "Just....walk away"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh dear.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: All you need is:

1. Steel hockey mask
2. 50 cal automatic pistol

Repeat after me: "Just....walk away"


It's funny because it's true.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's either Uncle Duke from Doonesbury or Dale Gribble.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
🎶 It's the end of the world as we know it and I feel broke🎶

ftfy, failmitter
 
tjfly
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is such alarmist bullshiat. That it's commingled with the whole social justice and "I'm poor because you're rich" idiocy makes it all the more stupid.  If you can't prosper in this economy, well then, you suck.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stibium
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

tjfly: This is such alarmist bullshiat. That it's commingled with the whole social justice and "I'm poor because you're rich" idiocy makes it all the more stupid.  If you can't prosper in this economy, well then, you suck.


Are your gold weave jimmies rustled?
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bearishlyphat: If the world is ending who cares about money? Get naked and screw!


1) get naked
2) screw

I'm feeling like one of those is a lot harder to do than the other for most farkers...
/And the others are probably too fat to do number 1
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"I don't have to ask my members for permission to do things," he said. "[My staff and I] set the rules, run the show, and we've got the expertise to make sure that we can survive the worst disaster."

I'm not convinced that dying in an apocalypse is less appealing than surviving as this guy's serf.

Sounds like his role model isn't Lord Humungus or Immortan Joe; it's the guy from The Postman.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report