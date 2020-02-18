 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Brainerd Dispatch)   He drove a school bus for 55 years, when he passed it was only fitting that he leave in a school bus casket   (brainerddispatch.com) divider line
13
    More: Cool, Bus, Stop sign, Family, Jim Hindt, High school, School bus, Grand Meadow school bus, A Little Bit  
•       •       •

240 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2020 at 11:56 PM (58 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No, you're crying
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And he'd thought he had finally gotten free of that.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The busload of kids he took with him don't agree, Subby.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ed Crankshaft?!
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
But this is going to be one of the wildest bus rides he's ever piloted.  Right across the rive Styx and straight through the fiery gates of Hades!

/RIP bus man
//I put two wads of gum under your seat
 
invictus2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Sid_6.7: Ed Crankshaft?!





Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Brainerd eh? You betchya.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toejam
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

wxboy: [Fark user image image 800x670]


More like Tragic School Bus amirite?
 
invictus2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

toejam: wxboy: [Fark user image image 800x670]

More like Tragic School Bus amirite?


CARLOS!
 
Trik
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
55 years and he didn't once murderlize one of the rotten crotch fruits he was burdened to transport.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
At least he died peacefully in his sleep, unlike all the screaming children on the bus.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
♫ When I die please bury me in my big yellow school bus
Put a crossing guard sign in my casket
So they'll know to stop when red lights flash ♫
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report