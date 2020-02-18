 Skip to content
(CBC) Well, that's one way to fail a driving test (cbc.ca)
19
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The test was a success.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are blind/deaf/unobservant enough to miss an ONCOMING TRAIN, yes, you deserve to fail your test.  And quietly exit life.
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...an Exo commuter train struck the vehicle the man was driving..."

Someone call a tic-tac-tow truck.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor guy. And at 74, no less.

//at least it's a quick way to go
 
Abacus9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dad? Dad?! DAD?!
/Dad's 74.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WordsnCollision: "...an Exo commuter train struck the vehicle the man was driving..."

Someone call a tic-tac-tow truck.


HandleBoom!
 
Birnone
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This looks like the crossing heading east, not in snow though. You can see that on both sides the driver's view is blocked not that far from the crossing. So even if the arms weren't down and the lights not flashing you'd have to be crazy to drive over those tracks without checking to see if a train was coming. Or maybe you're too old to drive and you don't care about train crossings anymore because it's not like you're 33 with your whole life ahead of you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's not his fault, he got distracted by an Old Country Buffer.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So, does Quebec require a driving test for seniors, or the insurance company?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: If you are blind/deaf/unobservant enough to miss an ONCOMING TRAIN, yes, you deserve to fail your test.  And quietly exit life.


FTA:

the 74-year-old man died in hospital. The extent of the 33-year-old driving examiner's injuries is not known.

.
And just where was this heroic man-boy Millennial while this was all unfolding?

Rolling his eyes and muttering "Ok, Boomer" while farking around on his phone, that's where!
 
Plastic Trash Vortex
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The surprise here is that a 74 year old was being forced to take another driver's test. I was under the impression that the government was content to let old people drive until they either run someone over or are declared legally blind, for fear of losing the all-important "elderly person" vote.

/sure some innocent people will undoubtedly die preventable deaths, but there'll be hell to pay if Walter can't drive himself to the Country Kitchen Buffet anymore
 
ILoveBurritos
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, he's passed but he failed.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: So, does Quebec require a driving test for seniors, or the insurance company?


Plastic Trash Vortex: The surprise here is that a 74 year old was being forced to take another driver's test. I was under the impression that the government was content to let old people drive until they either run someone over or are declared legally blind, for fear of losing the all-important "elderly person" vote.

/sure some innocent people will undoubtedly die preventable deaths, but there'll be hell to pay if Walter can't drive himself to the Country Kitchen Buffet anymore


If, at this age, the man needs to retake the test, it's because he needs to prove he can drive. His doctor probably put a strike on his license and he's trying to get it back. 
I have a 77-year-old father who's still driving, we're in the same province, all he has to do is have approval from his doctor and optometrist at 75, then again at 80, every two years after that.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Being a driver examiner would be the worst bloody job. Every week, you put your life in the hands of a parade of incompetents.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: GrogSmash: If you are blind/deaf/unobservant enough to miss an ONCOMING TRAIN, yes, you deserve to fail your test.  And quietly exit life.

FTA:

the 74-year-old man died in hospital. The extent of the 33-year-old driving examiner's injuries is not known.

.
And just where was this heroic man-boy Millennial while this was all unfolding?

Rolling his eyes and muttering "Ok, Boomer" while farking around on his phone, that's where!


Yup, a definite fail for the examiner.

With the exception of one crossing around here, where the tracks are highly visible for quite a distance, even if the cross-bars aren't down, I always slow and double check.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

daffy: It's not his fault, he got distracted by an Old Country BUFFET

FTFY
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

WordsnCollision: "...an Exo commuter train struck the vehicle the man was driving..."

Someone call a tic-tac-tow truck.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: So, does Quebec require a driving test for seniors, or the insurance company?


It's also possible he lost it due any number of reasons and was trying to get it back, or;
He had migrated to Canada and had never held a licence in his old country.

Either way, it's a shiatty outcome.
 
khatores
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: GrogSmash: If you are blind/deaf/unobservant enough to miss an ONCOMING TRAIN, yes, you deserve to fail your test.  And quietly exit life.

FTA:

the 74-year-old man died in hospital. The extent of the 33-year-old driving examiner's injuries is not known.

.
And just where was this heroic man-boy Millennial while this was all unfolding?

Rolling his eyes and muttering "Ok, Boomer" while farking around on his phone, that's where!


I'm actually curious whether the driving examiner could be held liable in this situation. After all, it was a student driver and the examiner is supposed to be potentially keeping them (both) out of danger, right? Isn't that the whole point of requiring a student driver to have a more experienced driver in the car?

"Whoa, cowboy...just slow up here at this train crossing, make sure there's no train com--"WHOOOOSHHH!!!  "Yeah see that, now they would have hit us if we had gone forward. We got hit in another universe. Good thing I was watching out for us!"
 
