(Twitter)   Actual quote from the National Weather Service: "We have accepted our fate and are preparing for the second coming of Cthulhu"   (twitter.com)
28
    Amusing  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I like civil servants with a sense of humor.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We've had so much rain here in North Georgia, sometimes I think we'll never see the sun again.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Any signs of extreme weather caused by climate change yet? Well, at least it isn't snowing.

Well, maybe not in Antarctica. But then, it is Summer there.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When does Trump predict the weather then threaten the experts and scientists when they prove him wrong?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Second Coming"?  He was here before?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Outside the bedroom 2 inches is not a catastrophe.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That is not acceptable from the NWS. From the local news weather girls, sure.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

feckingmorons: I like civil servants with a sense of humor.


This is by far the smartest thing I've ever read from you.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SplittingAces: feckingmorons: I like civil servants with a sense of humor.

This is by far the smartest thing I've ever read from you.


Truth
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SplittingAces: feckingmorons: I like civil servants with a sense of humor.

This is by far the smartest thing I've ever read from you.


You should see my bathroom walls.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

feckingmorons: SplittingAces: feckingmorons: I like civil servants with a sense of humor.

This is by far the smartest thing I've ever read from you.

You should see my bathroom walls.


A sense of humor detected.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: That is not acceptable from the NWS. From the local news weather girls, sure.


I'm all right with it. Real meteorologists are probably about ready to blow their heads off, like most people who study nature.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: "Second Coming"?  He was here before?


It would explain a few things.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Creepy Lurker Guy: "Second Coming"?  He was here before?

It would explain a few things.


Cthulhu always comes twice...
 
bughunter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: "Second Coming"?  He was here before?


The first time was in subby's mom.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

blender61: That is not acceptable from the NWS. From the local news weather girls, sure.


As someone who worked for them 25 years ago, I would agree ... 25 years ago.   Now, I'm just glad the NWS still exists.   Their funding gets cut every year.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: When does Trump predict the weather then threaten the experts and scientists when they prove him wrong?


IT'S GOING TO BE SUNNY AND CLEAR IN ATLANTA THIS WEEKEND! I HAVE SPOKEN!
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
hot-lanta weather girl thread?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
okay, I am jsut now learning that Flip Spiceland only had a job for three weeks?

weatherman names: [action in a kitchen]

Larry Sprinkle signing off...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iczer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: We've had so much rain here in North Georgia, sometimes I think we'll never see the sun again.
[Fark user image 425x322]


Think we had maybe 2-3 days in January where it didn't rain in the Pacific Northwest... Never in my life seen the Green River so high despite it being a controlled river by the dam upstream.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Carol of the Olde Ones
Youtube V_AvJzkPqQ8
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Has Trump been at the weather maps with a Sharpie again?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Cthulhu sharpie GIS came in pretty good.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: "Second Coming"?  He was here before?


There had been aeons when other Things ruled on the earth, and They had had great cities... When the stars were right, They could plunge from world to world through the sky; but when the stars were wrong, They could not live. But although They no longer lived, They would never really die. They all lay in stone houses in Their great city of R'lyeh, preserved by the spells of mighty Cthulhu for a glorious resurrection when the stars and the earth might once more be ready for Them.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: blender61: That is not acceptable from the NWS. From the local news weather girls, sure.

As someone who worked for them 25 years ago, I would agree ... 25 years ago.   Now, I'm just glad the NWS still exists.   Their funding gets cut every year.


Increasing workload but not replacing staff due to attrition.
Something has to give
 
Tillmaster
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Sum Dum Gai: Creepy Lurker Guy: "Second Coming"?  He was here before?

There had been aeons when other Things ruled on the earth, and They had had great cities... When the stars were right, They could plunge from world to world through the sky; but when the stars were wrong, They could not live. But although They no longer lived, They would never really die. They all lay in stone houses in Their great city of R'lyeh, preserved by the spells of mighty Cthulhu for a glorious resurrection when the stars and the earth might once more be ready for Them.


Ph'nglui mglw'nafh Cthulhu R'lyeh wgah'nagl fhtagn
 
