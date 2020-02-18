 Skip to content
(WTHR Indianapolis)   There's now only corn in Indiana   (wthr.com) divider line
12
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Came here to say the same thing. Good one, Subby.

All you need now is a Lincoln Tech, Tom Raper RV, and King's Island commercials and you have most of the commercial blocks that played during the summer in Indiana.
 
MrPoopyPants [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Holiday World laughs and laughs while giving you free drinks and sunscreen.
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SPARC Pile: Came here to say the same thing. Good one, Subby.

All you need now is a Lincoln Tech, Tom Raper RV, and King's Island commercials and you have most of the commercial blocks that played during the summer in Indiana.


What about US 30 Dragstrip ("where the great ones ruuuuuuuun!!")?

It's been a loooong time since I lived in Indiana
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Staffist: SPARC Pile: Came here to say the same thing. Good one, Subby.

All you need now is a Lincoln Tech, Tom Raper RV, and King's Island commercials and you have most of the commercial blocks that played during the summer in Indiana.

What about US 30 Dragstrip ("where the great ones ruuuuuuuun!!")?

It's been a loooong time since I lived in Indiana


I forgot about the racing commercials like World of Wheels. I moved out in 2000 and only cone back intermittently to see family.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hate to see any park close. I like water parks and boardwalks, now Indianans have to travel 12 hours or so to reach the Atlantic Ocean for that experience.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Surely they harvasted the weed months ago. Why didn't they get the second biggest commercial crop also?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
djrev
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I grew up going to this place. You used to be able to pay a few bucks to get into the place and could buy a separate ride pass. A year or two ago the new owners required you to buy a ride pass to get in to the park. That was their downfall. Most people wanted to walk the boardwalk with their family and friends and eat at the restaurants and play the games. That ride pass was a ripoff and unwanted for the majority of those people. It's sad to see the place shut down. But this comes as no surprise with these owners.
 
Bandito King
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If I was a highschooler in Indiana, I know where I'd take my date for some parent-free outdoor bonfires, underage drinking, and risky farkin'.

Way to go, new owners.
 
Miami-Hoosier
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wow - IB on fark.

CSB - long story and hurt coming of age stuff.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dickson Poon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh no! 20 years ago that was the longest lazy river in the world! And the biggest slides! and the awesome arcade at the camp ground! I'd always planned on filming a music video there when I made it big as a rap/rock star. Jesus. I read the family sold it a few years ago to a corporation and knew this would happen but still.
 
Bandito King
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dickson Poon: Oh no! 20 years ago that was the longest lazy river in the world! And the biggest slides! and the awesome arcade at the camp ground! I'd always planned on filming a music video there when I made it big as a rap/rock star. Jesus. I read the family sold it a few years ago to a corporation and knew this would happen but still.


You need to put out that new track, pronto. You can probably buy it for a fraction of its worth in a year or three but you don't want to let it go too long without maintenance or it will be a money pit.
 
Report