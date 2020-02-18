 Skip to content
(KATU)   Oregon comedian sneaks out of quarantine, lies to officials, flies back to US because he had a "important speaking engagement". But hey, he felt ok   (katu.com) divider line
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This guy really needs to see a few weeks or months inside a jail cell.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's not funny at all.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
shiat, the other day some (American) woman got off one of those cruise ships that had been quarantined, went to Malaysia, and then tested positive for coronovirus.
GO HOME
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Riche: This guy really needs to see a few weeks or months inside a jail cell.


Bust his ass just as he walks in for that "speaking engagement" he won't get paid for.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From another article...


Due to all the media coverage he decided to cancel the first of the three gigs he was trying to get back for.
Had to get back so bad, then cancelled???

FOX 12 has learned that Frank was fired by Holland America.
Good

Anti vaxxer mentality
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: That's not funny at all.


Yeah, this really is no joke.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There was a story a few days ago about a guy in China breaking quarantine and going to a bath house. It said they executed him.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If people who've been around him get sick, he should be arrested for assault or murder should any of them die.
 
Photoshop This
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I guess he's going to find out what happens to virus guys around here.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And this is why it will spread despite all precautions. There will always be somebody who thinks they have something important to do and they feel good enough.
 
mikalmd
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Idiots like this guy will kill a lot of people ..
 
