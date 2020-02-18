 Skip to content
(WFSB Connecticut)   Soulless ginger that spat on a police officer has a mugshot pretty much like you'd expect   (wfsb.com) divider line
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not arrested for driving under influence? Because that is the normal state.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.com
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one of the most gingering gingers that ever gingered.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.

He looks like he stepped right out of the Red Lodge after talking to a backwards-speaking little person...
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
south park ginger rant
Youtube 2gfRtgMWUgs
 
IvanTheSilent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, this one.  I was expecting the 16 year old who got his head smashed outside a hospital because a couple of deputies and a rent-a-cop didn't like his attitude.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That mugshot is worthy of a five-year-old on class picture day.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is sure to make some interesting new friends up in the country jailhouse.
 
Sleestak_Panic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the ostrich doing?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I liked the interview with the sheriff on that one.

Sheriff: "Our guy never touched him."
Reporter: "We have clear video of your office punching the handcuffed kid twice in the face."
Sheriff: "He punched him only once."
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His depth perception might be a little off. He probably thought the cop was 20 feet away.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I "Don't" know him.........and he owes me $5.00 buckz too.
Fark user image
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody looks good in their mugshot, subby. Here, I got this from his instagram.
Fark user image
 
colon_pow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he looks like a whackadoodle.
what's he fark handle?
 
khatores
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.com
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I sure miss the old Mugshot Roundup threads.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

That video got my bloodrage up.
 
huntercr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Clicks on the link... Wow, Ed Sheeran has really let himself go.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AKA "The Ike Turner Defense"
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
To help cleanse that image, and because it's the first thing I think of when hearing the words ginger and police together.

sf.co.ua
 
reveal101
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ginger here. I don't just have a soul, I have 4.
 
Abacus9
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He looks like an Asshole.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
