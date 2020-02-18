 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Woman says Amazon's vibrator damn near wrecked her from reaching the promise land because she couldn't walk, but that it's still a 'gift from God'   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
32
    Giggity, Sexual intercourse, Human sexuality, Orgasm, sex toys, BDSM, News Group Newspapers, The Sun, different levels of intensity  
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine 100 perfectly formed angels going down on you...

Sounds crowded.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we merge this with the Don't Date Robots thread?
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gift from God is my Bjork tribute band.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many angels can dance on the head of a rosebud?
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife has trouble walking afterwards too, but that's just because I have bad aim
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Imagine 100 perfectly formed angels going down on you...

Sounds crowded.


OK, Thomas Aquinas
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, a company employee
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait until she tries the vibrator with a kick start.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Imagine 100 perfectly formed angels going down on you...

Sounds crowded.


Ray Charles approves.
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kas Product Ego Eye Track 4
Youtube _zDjApAztuc
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Gift from God is my Bjork Steely Dantribute band.

FTFY
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
"Ma'am, you need to adjust the choke..."
 
LewDux
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Just wait until she tries the vibrator with a kick start.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So, any Pornhub videos showing this thing in action? Asking for a friend...
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wrecked 'em?
 
dkulprit
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
IF attractive
Then show video proof (or it didn't happen)
Else if unattractive
Then don't show if exists
END IF
 
lurkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
For a good old-fashioned O, try Birtman's:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
When the vibe stopped and the smoke cleared
There was thunder from the throne
And a hundred perfect angels
Took another angel home
 
tasteme
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
kryptoknightmare
My wife has trouble walking afterwards too, but that's just because I have bad aim
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lurkey: For a good old-fashioned O, try Birtman's:
[Fark user image 700x467]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Imagine 100 pervertly formed incels going down on you...



What?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Reminds me of this one:


i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size


https://www.fark.com/comments/1047342​6​/One-honestly-gushing-review-everybody​-wants-a-Tracys-dog-sex-toy
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If the article was about a male, you could have at least used: Rectum? Damn near killed him!
 
GhostlyRain
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Wrecked 'em?


Darn near killed 'em...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Paid review?  So, prostitute, as it were...
 
delta_pwnd [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Thanks Fark. Just reminded I need to take care of something and glad I'm working from home.
 
TWX
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: "Ma'am, you need to adjust the choke..."


Holiday Outboards Johnson Song
Youtube NWcqLjVxK_k
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
....damn near killed her!
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

iToad: So, any Pornhub videos showing this thing in action? Asking for a friend...


Since I'm not at work I did a Bing search and you can tell your friend the answer is yes. Several pages.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: My wife has trouble walking afterwards too, but that's just because I have bad aim


Has she tried the doughnut pillows? Those are nice.
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lurkey: For a good old-fashioned O, try Birtman's:
[Fark user image image 700x467]


Hysterical!
 
