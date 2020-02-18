 Skip to content
(Bozeman Daily Chronicle)   Today's Fark-ready headline: "Inactive Bulgarian land mine causes parking lot closure at Montana State University"   (bozemandailychronicle.com) divider line
Somaticasual
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Still, it could be worse:
"Active Bulgarian land mine CAUSES parking lot at Montana State University"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I got a red triangle "MINES" sign from the surplus store and put it on my front fence to warn people of the dog mines they might step in if they come visit. Some guy (I used to live near the ghetto) was walking by and asks "You put that sign up so people will know dat yo fence?"
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Bulgarian Land Mine" is what you get about 24 hours after eating too many stuffed peppers.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I somehow missed the Bulgarian invasion of Montana.
 
gojirast
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Bulgarian Land MIne" is my Adele/GWAR mashup cover band.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Again?
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well that's it then. Nobody is going to class. There's nowhere to park.
/That's what you get for building your campus in what is now THE MIDDLE OF TOWN

fusillade762: I somehow missed the Bulgarian invasion of Montana.


Summer residents. They build some very nice places, though. Very rustic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrPoopyPants [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Landmines aside, that was a great place to go to school.

/graduated in 2010
 
zang
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I got a red triangle "MINES" sign from the surplus store and put it on my front fence to warn people of the dog mines they might step in if they come visit. Some guy (I used to live near the ghetto) was walking by and asks "You put that sign up so people will know dat yo fence?"


When I was in the army, I was out hiking in the hills and came across a bunch of razor wire with little red triangles saying something in the local language.  Obviously, dumbass me crawled inside and grabbed one so I could ask one of said locals to translate it for me.
 
