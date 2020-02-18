 Skip to content
(News 13 Orlando)   Security guard shoots man after gun comes out, possibly because it's much more difficult to do it before that   (mynews13.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He just wanted to be a real cop
 
WTP 2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cretinbob: He just wanted to be a real cop.

stay alive.

ftfy
 
Marcos P
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well I'm proud of the gun and support it's lifestyle.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A security guard who killed someone and they're not sure if he was carrying...

Oops, good work 2.5.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Well I'm proud of the gun and support it's lifestyle.


I'm two steps behind today.

/tinyfist
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
(._.) I hope the guns are okay
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Speaking another language is a capital offense in most of the US
 
Report