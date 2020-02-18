 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(OK Whatever)   Dog owners nominate man who invented hands-free poop bag holder for MacArthur Genius Grant. "It's great to have my hands back," says one of them   (okwhatever.org) divider line
13
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

1030 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2020 at 5:50 PM (59 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What a crappy award. This is nothing but a bag of dogshiat!
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That website is almost as shiatty as stumbling across a treat not picked up by a lazy dog owner. Thanks for that waste of time.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: That website is almost as shiatty as stumbling across a treat not picked up by a lazy dog owner. Thanks for that waste of time.


How about some asshole who bagged the shut and then left them both? I see that constantly.

Why?? Why even do the first half?
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And all those do is mean that instead of carrying a bag of dog poop, you have one dangling from a belt loop, banging against your leg with every step. There is nothing "Oh wow!" about these.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Mikey1969: That website is almost as shiatty as stumbling across a treat not picked up by a lazy dog owner. Thanks for that waste of time.

How about some asshole who bagged the shut and then left them both? I see that constantly.

Why?? Why even do the first half?


I've seen it on one trail I use, but it's because the second half odf the trail basically has zero garbage cans, so people put them there to pick up on the return trip, rather than waltz up and down the trail, taking a bag of poo on tour.

But otherwise, yeah, I don't get it either.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
CSB:
When I was about 11 my dad was watering the front yard and said, "Oh, look - a doggie's doing tricks on my lawn!" I looked over expecting a juggling act, or something, and saw an unleashed dog doing the poop-squat on our lawn. Dad turned the hose on the dog, and it bounded over to the neighbor's yard to finish its doody. That was a funny spectacle in itself, but the way my dad said "doing tricks on my lawn" had me laughing for weeks. Years, even.

Also, if you just leave your dog in the car you won't need to bag up its poops!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Too keep your hands free, you can store unused poo bags on your head.
Where's the Dog Lily? (Lily the Dog Walker)
Youtube p5UGggbeZ_I
 
Mindlock
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: And all those do is mean that instead of carrying a bag of dog poop, you have one dangling from a belt loop, banging against your leg with every step. There is nothing "Oh wow!" about these.


I just use a velcro strap around the handle of my dog leash.  Make sure it's long enough to go around the handle a couple of times and when it's time to place a bag there just undo one wrap and hand the bag.  Don't have to carry it and it's on the leash so I don't have to touch it.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Seems like a lot of work for a work-saving device.

It's not that hard to carry a poop bag or two in one hand and a leash in the other. You can even hold them in the same hand while you use your phone or whatnot.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
wtf is subby even talking about?
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Mikey1969: That website is almost as shiatty as stumbling across a treat not picked up by a lazy dog owner. Thanks for that waste of time.

How about some asshole who bagged the shut and then left them both? I see that constantly.

Why?? Why even do the first half?


I see this all the time. Someone takes the time and effort to bag up the poop, then just leaves it. Usually in a creative way, like hung off a tree branch or chain-link fence, or a piece of playground equipment. Places where they had to go through effort to figure out how to secure the sh*t bag., and then turn that vision into reality. W T actual F?
 
majestic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

poorjon: holdmybones: Mikey1969: That website is almost as shiatty as stumbling across a treat not picked up by a lazy dog owner. Thanks for that waste of time.

How about some asshole who bagged the shut and then left them both? I see that constantly.

Why?? Why even do the first half?

I see this all the time. Someone takes the time and effort to bag up the poop, then just leaves it. Usually in a creative way, like hung off a tree branch or chain-link fence, or a piece of playground equipment. Places where they had to go through effort to figure out how to secure the sh*t bag., and then turn that vision into reality. W T actual F?

I don't own a dog, so maybe I didn't get the memo on how this works. When I go walk around the park here, people seem to be really good at picking up their pet's shiat. Like I almost never see any to step in. They have bag stations all over the place and a bunch of trash cans. But absolutely no one actually puts the poop filled bags in the trash can. They leave them right next to them for some reason. So in the summer time you have a bunch of bags of crap buzzing with flies and stinking everything up. Why? Why not in the trashcans?
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report