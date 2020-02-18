 Skip to content
(NewsTimes)   "To the person who helped themselves to Red Bull at the store without paying, you dropped your phone at the scene. Wanna trade?" - Southbury Police Department   (newstimes.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
... you also won a  free car! Just go to this address at 1:00 today.....
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THAT must have made at least ONE person's day!
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) Steal phone
2) Steal Red Bull Leave phone
3) walk away
 
Brofar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good to know the cops are going after real important crimes in that town.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do I care about this?
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will never understand why people are willing to carry around a device that not only tracks your movement but contains all of your identifying information.

Put the farking phone down and leave it at home.

Especially, when you're going on a caper.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brofar: Good to know the cops are going after real important crimes in that town.


It's Connecticut...
 
zinny
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: I will never understand why people are willing to carry around a device that not only tracks your movement but contains all of your identifying information.

Put the farking phone down and leave it at home.

Especially, when you're going on a caper.


Caper.  Awesome.
 
CanuckInCA
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: I will never understand why people are willing to carry around a device that not only tracks your movement but contains all of your identifying information.

Put the farking phone down and leave it at home.

Especially, when you're going on a caper.


I doubt "drinking a redbull and not paying" is a planned (or necessarily intentional) caper
 
