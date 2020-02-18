 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WREG Memphis)   Above or below the Mason-Dixon Line? " A woman is facing assault charges after she was arrested for allegedly stabbing a family member on Sunday. According to arrest records, the woman and the victim have a sexual relationship and live together"   (wreg.com) divider line
28
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

785 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2020 at 1:37 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Husbands and wives are family members.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Husbands and wives are family members.


Yeah but they're usually designated as a husband, wife, or spouse, not as a "family member".
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
https://www.fox13memphis.com/news/loc​a​l/woman-stabs-first-cousin-after-argum​ent-police-say/C726X7QHUNDRTITQA6COVBX​FDA/

Toni Rodgers, 50, is charged with aggravated assault for stabbing her first cousin, whom which she is in a sexual relationship with , according to the affidavit.
 
Cubs300
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Without reading the article, I'm going with West Virginia, so below the M-D line.  ::read article::

Close enough, but eye bleach is definitely needed.  I don't know what else I was expecting.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I have so many suggested corrections...
 
yanoosh
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I knew it would be Tennesse, do I get a prize ?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: spongeboob: Husbands and wives are family members.

Yeah but they're usually designated as a husband, wife, or spouse, not as a "family member".


Unless you live in a state with strong victim protection laws that would prohibit a news outlet from positively identifying the victim of domestic violence.
 
King Something
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Cousins?
Bah, if it's good enough for royalty...
 
stuffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I was thinking she would have a Greek name, because they are vengeful folks.


"Eight miles outta Memphis and I got no spare,
Eight miles straight up downtown somewhere
I just dropped in to see what condition my condition was in "
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Cubs300: Without reading the article, I'm going with West Virginia, so below the M-D line.  ::read article::

Close enough, but eye bleach is definitely needed.  I don't know what else I was expecting.


That is not the mugshot I was expecting.
 
tmyk
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Husbands and wives are family members.


That option is negated right there in the headline -- it says they have a sexual relationship.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The degree of propinquity and the question of relationships by marriage and by "blood" (genetic) comes into play in these stories.

"Past third cousin, cousin doesn't count" says an old WASP maxim. If you do the math, you share very few genes with a third cousin.

Parent:  0.5 (half)
Sibling: 0.25
Grandparent: 0.25
Aunt/Uncle: 0.125
1st cousin (cousin germaine): 0.065

Third cousins are the cousins in your generation (by propinquity or steps of descend, not necessarily by age and cohort) who descend from one pair of your great-great grandparents.

Half relations descend from one parent, grandparent, but not the other, due to multiple marriages, cohabitations, or adultery, etc.

Then you have adopted relations who can be adopted from within or outside a family related to you by genes.

Like the relationship status of the Deep South, "it's complicated".

Urban Americans do not understand these questions like people in small communities with limited selections of total strangers to marry or mate with. But a lot of this is not incest, just in-breeding. It takes about eight or nine generations of inbreeding to do serious genetic damage, and eventually damaged genes weed themselves out thanks to evolutionary pressures. In fact, most American populations don't last eight or nine generations.

America is littered with thousands of ghost towns that didn't last three generations.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Among some native American peoples (even advanced civilizations in Central America, the ability to inbreed was regarded with religious and social awe. Royal families could do this, mere peasants could not. Natural selection works, bubba!

Scientists are sometimes of the opinion that first and second cousin marriages are socially and genetically beneficial, because any defective genes that threaten the gene pool get weeded out. The rare fatal maladies gradually eliminate themselves in the same way that a strain of virus or parasite that kills too many of its victims before they breed goes extinct competing against non-fatal strains.

Every day in every way diseases are getting better and better. Makes you wonder if intelligence is not a disease.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A disease that afflicts Libruls but is very seldom found among conservatives, perhaps? A positive virus that helps keep its victims healthy, wealthy and wise until they get too smart for their own good?
 
OldJames
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'll guess below
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

yanoosh: I knew it would be Tennesse, do I get a prize ?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Did you know that if you are related to anybody at all, then you must be related to them through you Mother's and your Father's side of the family?

They have to come from the same breeding population, or they might not even be the same species, which is pretty much impossible. The strict definition of a species is an exclusive breeding population, cut off from other breeding populations.

You are cousin to your cat and dog, but breeding is out of the question. The same is true for chimpas and ourang-outangs, except for Trump, of course.
 
schrepjm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: Cousins?
Bah, if it's good enough for royalty...


And Einstein, Jesse James (whose cousin-wife was named after his mother), Edgar Allan Poe (13 year old cousin), Darwin, Jerry Lee Lewis...just a huge number really.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Gotta love Appalachia
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Who stuck what into whom?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

stuffy: [bing.com image 348x320]


It's not just Alabama, suckers. Meeting your wife in New York City is not that much of a lottery as you might think. There are buildings in the slums of London and NYC that have been inbreeding for nine generations and producing webbed feet and twelve toes for two or three now.

Mind you, my family tree now has over 300,000 individuals, counting a few redundancies, speculative adds that went no where and errors. But with that many people, you just don't throw anything away because it will come up again somewhere and some other time again.

I have tonnes of cousins in NYC. It's not a case of genealogy any more. It's population demographics. I can trace much of history and geography within my family tree, not around it.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TuckFrump: Gotta love Appalachia


Um, you might want to consult a map because Memphis is about as far from the Appalachians as you can get and still be east of the Mississippi, the Florida Keys are the only possible exception.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TuckFrump: Gotta love Appalachia


You realize, don't you, that everybody West of the Appalachians is descended from Appalachia, and everybody East shares the same ancestors, don't you? Ha! Ha!

My family tree started on the Atlantic seaboard from Newfoundland to Florida and didn't stop until it reached Japan and China. We're on our second time round the globe in many cases.

By the way, Shaun Majumber, the Indo-Newfie comedian is a good example of how Appalachian families can be quite diverse even in the most distant outports and backwaters. His Father is from India and I don't know who his Mother is, but I could find out in a matter of hours, and probably have her "placed" in the outer circles of my family tree by the end of the day.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

brantgoose: Did you know that if you are related to anybody at all, then you must be related to them through you Mother's and your Father's side of the family?

They have to come from the same breeding population, or they might not even be the same species, which is pretty much impossible. The strict definition of a species is an exclusive breeding population, cut off from other breeding populations.

You are cousin to your cat and dog, but breeding is out of the question. The same is true for chimpas and ourang-outangs, except for Trump, of course.


Boring. Say hello to your Mom-sister for me, tell her I got$40 ask it if can we do that thing again.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

robodog: TuckFrump: Gotta love Appalachia

Um, you might want to consult a map because Memphis is about as far from the Appalachians as you can get and still be east of the Mississippi, the Florida Keys are the only possible exception.


A guy who knows geography? Are you even American? What's next? Naming the state flowers?
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report