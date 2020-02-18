 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   "OK, next time, just call, OK? Don't bring that stuff here"   (mlive.com) divider line
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
FTFA: "This inert military ordinance..."

There ought to be a law, I tell ya.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Hello? Yeah, this is Tom. This time I left the stuff in the garage next to the pipeline and the rail yard out by the refinery. Please hurry, there's a damn coyote that's bugging me."
 
King Something
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I know squat about munitions. But even if I knew them to be inert, I'd be making a couple calls to the people I thought dealt with such things, tell them what I thought I had and ask them how they thought we should proceed now that hey knew this.
 
King Something
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

a particular individual: FTFA: "This inert military ordinance..."

There ought to be a law, I tell ya.


You sound like a materiel girl.
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sigh...  The photo caption contains more information than the article...
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jimjays: I know squat about munitions. But even if I knew them to be inert, I'd be making a couple calls to the people I thought dealt with such things, tell them what I thought I had and ask them how they thought we should proceed now that hey knew this.


Yeah, I'd leave them where they were, and call the police, explain the situation and ask what they wanted me to do. I sure wouldn't' just waltz into the police station and lay them on the counter... My balls are another story, those I lay on the counter whenever I get the chance.
 
Datanerd
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Of course I'm going to bring them to you. I don't want my house to asplode!
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've got a good friend and former roommate who served as an EOD technician in the USAF.

Everything about this article would make him itchy.
 
morg
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Well, I recognized that they were inert but I also wanted to take the afternoon off. We meet over at the diner until we get the all clear."
 
