(Vice)   List of which celebrities were searched for most on their site highlighted in Pornhub's "Year In Review". Creepy: Most of the results are for non-consensual deepfake porn. Awkward: Which is against Pornhub policy   (vice.com) divider line
namatad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No sailor moon searches?
Left disappointed.
 
wyldkard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So does Vice do any actual research for their articles anymore, or are they just looking for excuses to browse porn at work?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Belle Delphine"

"Celebrity"


Suuuuuuure.
 
skrowl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> So does Vice do any actual research for their articles anymore

Anymore?  Did Vice ever do research?
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: "Belle Delphine"

"Celebrity"


Suuuuuuure.


I recently found out that Instagram girls can make damn good money for "appearances".  I'm old.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deep fakes bother me, not because of celebrity impersonation, but because of where this is going. Sure, right now they're not that good and it's obvious it's fake, but in a few years when the technology gets good? Suddenly video evidence won't be admissable in court because it's unreliable. Cop body cams will mean nothing if someone with a beef against cops can make it look like they're assaulting someone, and the reverse where cops can claim what they got caught on camera doing wasn't really them.

I mean, yeah it's awful celebs are being put in porn, I'd feel violated too. But this goes way beyond that, and I'm kind of worried about the future.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deepfake porn...nothing kinky like that for me.  I will take a steady diet of Sis Loves Me, thank-you very much.
 
Killer Cars
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

Why
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Deepfake porn...nothing kinky like that for me.  I will take a steady diet of Sis Loves Me, thank-you very much.


Dude, that's gross. Step-Mom isn't technically related.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I guess I'll have to wait till I get home to see all the network stats from the year in review.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I hate fake pictures.  They don't even try to blend head and neck skin tones, and there's no way those are actually that big, and it couldn't possibly be that long.  It's not like celebrities don't wear tight shirts or pants.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I officially vote against press releases detailing what gross ass porn people are watching
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
If I find out the A-List celebrity porn I jerked off to 8 months ago wasn't real, I'm gonna be so pissed!
 
Aaron469
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Deep fakes are actually good. This article has it all wrong. Plus celebrities aren't people.
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I say lets talk about the best dumb quasi-celebrity porn names.

#1 Natalie Porkman
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Deep fakes bother me, not because of celebrity impersonation, but because of where this is going. Sure, right now they're not that good and it's obvious it's fake, but in a few years when the technology gets good? Suddenly video evidence won't be admissable in court because it's unreliable. Cop body cams will mean nothing if someone with a beef against cops can make it look like they're assaulting someone, and the reverse where cops can claim what they got caught on camera doing wasn't really them.

I mean, yeah it's awful celebs are being put in porn, I'd feel violated too. But this goes way beyond that, and I'm kind of worried about the future.


Courts would at least have some time to inspect video to see if it was manipulated.  The bigger issue is a video being released just before an election in a close race.  By the time the video could be properly authenticated, the election might be over.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Deep fakes bother me, not because of celebrity impersonation, but because of where this is going. Sure, right now they're not that good and it's obvious it's fake, but in a few years when the technology gets good? Suddenly video evidence won't be admissable in court because it's unreliable. Cop body cams will mean nothing if someone with a beef against cops can make it look like they're assaulting someone, and the reverse where cops can claim what they got caught on camera doing wasn't really them.

I mean, yeah it's awful celebs are being put in porn, I'd feel violated too. But this goes way beyond that, and I'm kind of worried about the future.


embed videos with blockchain so that the source of the video can be verified.
 
Shryke
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If Gal Gadot actually did a porn scene that was watchable on Pornhub:

1. The internet would break.
2.  The Earth would shatter from all of the sudden, accidentally and unwittingly coordinated, localized vibration.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We're so tantalizingly close to Anne Ramsey porn. We've been patient, and the future is now.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
1. I don't know who most of those people on the list are.
2. Paris Hilton? Still?

/never thought she was attractive to begin with.
//what's with that lazy eye?
///deepfake slashie
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: Herr Morgenstern: Deep fakes bother me, not because of celebrity impersonation, but because of where this is going. Sure, right now they're not that good and it's obvious it's fake, but in a few years when the technology gets good? Suddenly video evidence won't be admissable in court because it's unreliable. Cop body cams will mean nothing if someone with a beef against cops can make it look like they're assaulting someone, and the reverse where cops can claim what they got caught on camera doing wasn't really them.

I mean, yeah it's awful celebs are being put in porn, I'd feel violated too. But this goes way beyond that, and I'm kind of worried about the future.

Courts would at least have some time to inspect video to see if it was manipulated.  The bigger issue is a video being released just before an election in a close race.  By the time the video could be properly authenticated, the election might be over.


a lie can travel three times around the world before the truth can get its pants on in the morning.

I agree, October surprises will be deepfakes by third parties
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hmm. Never heard of Dell Belphine...

[Googles...]

Seriously, what the hell is wrong with you young people?
 
Snort
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Turnip_the_radio: Sorelian's Ghost: Deepfake porn...nothing kinky like that for me.  I will take a steady diet of Sis Loves Me, thank-you very much.

Dude, that's gross. Step-Mom isn't technically related.


Did you say Step?
Brazzers Presents: A Step Away
Youtube yvMgOuz-pb0
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Deep fakes bother me, not because of celebrity impersonation, but because of where this is going. Sure, right now they're not that good and it's obvious it's fake, but in a few years when the technology gets good? Suddenly video evidence won't be admissable in court because it's unreliable. Cop body cams will mean nothing if someone with a beef against cops can make it look like they're assaulting someone, and the reverse where cops can claim what they got caught on camera doing wasn't really them.

I mean, yeah it's awful celebs are being put in porn, I'd feel violated too. But this goes way beyond that, and I'm kind of worried about the future.


I'm afraid we may see some of this in this year's election. It's not like we haven't seen disinformation efforts, or a lack of shame in using them, in recent times or anything.

This is one of a number of problems with our current moment. It's becoming more difficult to distinguish reality from simulation, and it seems many of the people who can create simulated reality don't necessarily have people's best interest in mind.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Hmm. Never heard of Dell Belphine...

[Googles...]

Seriously, what the hell is wrong with you young people?


also, one "film" does not make you a "star"
 
Ruthven13
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Shryke: If Gal Gadot actually did a porn scene that was watchable on Pornhub:

1. The internet would break.
2.  The Earth would shatter from all of the sudden, accidentally and unwittingly coordinated, localized vibration.


Seriously? She is really pretty and all but not moreso than so many others out there. The Israeli accent does help, bit there isn't much talking in porn...
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dothemath: I say lets talk about the best dumb quasi-celebrity porn names.

#1 Natalie Porkman


If doing the porn name game "Middle Name + Street you grew up on".  My name is Micheal Middleboro.

My physical condition never lived up to the name. :(
 
Polartank13
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: We're so tantalizingly close to Anne Ramsey porn. We've been patient, and the future is now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: dothemath: I say lets talk about the best dumb quasi-celebrity porn names.

#1 Natalie Porkman

If doing the porn name game "Middle Name + Street you grew up on".  My name is Micheal Middleboro.

My physical condition never lived up to the name. :(


"Martinus Langefonteinweg" just doesn't really have that same ring to it.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You know, it's weird: Pornhub won't allow deepfakes because it's considered non-consensual. But what if I was a celebrity that didn't want to consent to people looking for me on a porn site? Could I have my name banned as a search term? What if you're a celebrity on that list that doesn't particularly care for the publicity of being on a list of people searched for on a porn site?

On a much more innocent level, it's something I think about with The Masked Singer. I assume that most of the celebrities that are guessed by the panel have their name being used in the show cleared somehow, lest they come back and say the show is profiting off using their name without their permission. But I'm sure news outlets don't clear using people's names before reporting what happens in the news. Where is one OK and the other not?

Where are the lines?
 
orbister
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No Greta Thunberg?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: You know, it's weird: Pornhub won't allow deepfakes because it's considered non-consensual. But what if I was a celebrity that didn't want to consent to people looking for me on a porn site? Could I have my name banned as a search term? What if you're a celebrity on that list that doesn't particularly care for the publicity of being on a list of people searched for on a porn site?

On a much more innocent level, it's something I think about with The Masked Singer. I assume that most of the celebrities that are guessed by the panel have their name being used in the show cleared somehow, lest they come back and say the show is profiting off using their name without their permission. But I'm sure news outlets don't clear using people's names before reporting what happens in the news. Where is one OK and the other not?

Where are the lines?


5 bong hits ago?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

orbister: No Greta Thunberg?


You go into the shame corner now along with the 1.6 million people who searched for PewDiePie porn and think about what you've done.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

orbister: No Greta Thunberg?


Why don't you have a seat over there.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I have *not* searched for "Taylor Swift lookalike" porn ....


/... in *weeks*
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: dothemath: I say lets talk about the best dumb quasi-celebrity porn names.

#1 Natalie Porkman

If doing the porn name game "Middle Name + Street you grew up on".  My name is Micheal Middleboro.

My physical condition never lived up to the name. :(


No, im talking about real porn actors with almost-celebrity names.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm moving to Antarctica. I hear they have golf courses now.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Meh, I'm waiting for Jeff's rankings to come out.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: You know, it's weird: Pornhub won't allow deepfakes because it's considered non-consensual. But what if I was a celebrity that didn't want to consent to people looking for me on a porn site? Could I have my name banned as a search term? What if you're a celebrity on that list that doesn't particularly care for the publicity of being on a list of people searched for on a porn site?

On a much more innocent level, it's something I think about with The Masked Singer. I assume that most of the celebrities that are guessed by the panel have their name being used in the show cleared somehow, lest they come back and say the show is profiting off using their name without their permission. But I'm sure news outlets don't clear using people's names before reporting what happens in the news. Where is one OK and the other not?

Where are the lines?


I'm doing them now, is that ok.
 
Shryke
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ruthven13: Shryke: If Gal Gadot actually did a porn scene that was watchable on Pornhub:

1. The internet would break.
2.  The Earth would shatter from all of the sudden, accidentally and unwittingly coordinated, localized vibration.

Seriously? She is really pretty and all but not moreso than so many others out there. The Israeli accent does help, bit there isn't much talking in porn...


Yes. She's a true bombshell that will never, ever, do anything evenly remotely sex-scene. God dammit.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GRCooper: I have *not* searched for "Taylor Swift lookalike" porn ....


/... in *weeks*


How you doing
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Alright, fess up! Which one of you sick bastards searched for the Helen Thomas deep fake?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Deep fakes bother me, not because of celebrity impersonation, but because of where this is going. Sure, right now they're not that good and it's obvious it's fake, but in a few years when the technology gets good? Suddenly video evidence won't be admissable in court because it's unreliable. Cop body cams will mean nothing if someone with a beef against cops can make it look like they're assaulting someone, and the reverse where cops can claim what they got caught on camera doing wasn't really them.

I mean, yeah it's awful celebs are being put in porn, I'd feel violated too. But this goes way beyond that, and I'm kind of worried about the future.


Same. It is quite terrifying, given that filth such as Fox and Sinclair are allowed to exist.
 
ThrobblefootSpectre
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Deep fakes bother me, not because of celebrity impersonation, but because of where this is going. Sure, right now they're not that good and it's obvious it's fake, but in a few years when the technology gets good? Suddenly video evidence won't be admissable in court because it's unreliable. Cop body cams will mean nothing if someone with a beef against cops can make it look like they're assaulting someone, and the reverse where cops can claim what they got caught on camera doing wasn't really them.

I mean, yeah it's awful celebs are being put in porn, I'd feel violated too. But this goes way beyond that, and I'm kind of worried about the future.


There are digital watermarking/signature embedding techniques that can be used to authenticate video and still images.  I'm have no idea if current police lapel cams or consumer cams currently use this type of thing, but the methods are known and it's not hard to do.  It's basically invisible non-video information embedded in the digital data to detect tampering.  It can reveal if a video has been altered after being recorded, and even at what point.  (However, innocent things like after-recording video compression can render  all embedded signature information invalid)
 
Persnickety [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Herr Morgenstern: Deep fakes bother me, not because of celebrity impersonation, but because of where this is going. Sure, right now they're not that good and it's obvious it's fake, but in a few years when the technology gets good? Suddenly video evidence won't be admissable in court because it's unreliable. Cop body cams will mean nothing if someone with a beef against cops can make it look like they're assaulting someone, and the reverse where cops can claim what they got caught on camera doing wasn't really them.

I mean, yeah it's awful celebs are being put in porn, I'd feel violated too. But this goes way beyond that, and I'm kind of worried about the future.

embed videos with blockchain so that the source of the video can be verified.


Came here to say this.  Imagery gets faked all the time, but we already have authentication technology.

There was a Star Trek episode that predicted this issue, i.e. why should we trust data from a computer when it's so easy to tamper with it.  Surprisingly enough, this was an episode from the original Star Trek.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jim32rr: GRCooper: I have *not* searched for "Taylor Swift lookalike" porn ....


/... in *weeks*

How you doing
[Fark user image image 425x283]


That's ... not Becky
 
henryhill
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Lena the Plug?
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dothemath: I say lets talk about the best dumb quasi-celebrity porn names.

#1 Natalie Porkman


Marey Carey
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Herr Morgenstern: Deep fakes bother me, not because of celebrity impersonation, but because of where this is going. Sure, right now they're not that good and it's obvious it's fake, but in a few years when the technology gets good? Suddenly video evidence won't be admissable in court because it's unreliable. Cop body cams will mean nothing if someone with a beef against cops can make it look like they're assaulting someone, and the reverse where cops can claim what they got caught on camera doing wasn't really them.

I mean, yeah it's awful celebs are being put in porn, I'd feel violated too. But this goes way beyond that, and I'm kind of worried about the future.

embed videos with blockchain so that the source of the video can be verified.


Because if you can't trust the last encoder not to corrupt the whole chain, invalidating it, who can you trust?

/watermarks mght work better
 
Nimbull
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well at least this time there's no Gilligian's Island or Scooby Doo results to further destroy my childhood anymore then it already has been.
 
