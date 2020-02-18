 Skip to content
(CNN)   Researchers eager to get in on that hot coronavirus pandemic action decide to uncover a medieval Black Death mass grave   (cnn.com) divider line
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh
 
Abacus9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bring out your dead!
 
Ashelth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh noes plague, which doesn't survive that long outside of a host, from an era prior to the discovery of antibiotics.  Break out the first generation sulfadrugs
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Medieval Black Death Mass Grave is the name of my kazoo based Neil Diamond cover band.

We get a lot of confused crowds.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black Plague is easily treated with antibiotics.
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Black Plague matters!
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And yet, people die from it in the US occasionally. I think like 10, in the last 25 years, but it does happen.

In 2016 there was a small outbreak of plague, something like 12 or 13 linked cases. I don't believe anyone died though.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Probably because what doctor would ever think an illness these days would be the farking Black Plague and mis-diagnose it as something else? There was even a House episode on that very subject.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2013

https://www.theverge.com/2013/7/25/45​5​6658/a-squirrel-in-california-has-the-​plague-should-we-be-worried
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dig up your dead!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I liked the side article: Black Death spread by humans, vindicating rats
Fark user imageView Full Size
Willard will be overjoyed at this historical revisionism
 
dothemath
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size

"I mean, its the plague."
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

NOBODY DIED FROM THE ASTEROIDS THAT NEARLY HIT US BEYOND THE MOON'S ORBITAL DISTANCE BUT SUBBY CAN PANIC ABOUT THAT STILL WIOHFLJGFILSYGlisvg
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Well, there's a lot of steampunk and/or Renfaire type fanbois, who've made some pretty good Beak Doctor costumes over the past few years... Guess it's their chance to try them out in "mundane space". :P
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Yeah, Yersinia pestis is a bacterium that's easily knocked out by modern antibiotics. The current N-whatever virus is a little trickier.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nobody tell Subby about tularemia.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Far more people die of the flu or diarrhea, which can be treated by simple hydration.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SARS-COV-2. (was nCoV-2019, "novel Coronavirus", which was a placeholder name.)
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I saw this movie...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In less than two years, the Black Death claimed nearly half the lives of people in England between 1348 and 1349

Sleep tight, everybody!
 
Znuh
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Beat The Reaper!
Youtube r5AZwkz8zLU
 
