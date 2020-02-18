 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Company will print your face on a mask so you can unlock your phone without getting coronavirus   (nypost.com) divider line
    Stupid, Mobile phone, use of face masks, Face, Influenza, face mask, face scanner system, 2D face, new virus  
mrinfoguy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This will make billions.
Bravo.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No no no no. This crisis is the perfect opportunity to defeat mass surveillance AND have some payback. Get the face of your worst enemy printed on your mask and go on a crime spree.
 
Mashaka
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Can't wait to flaunt this chic at the next riot.
 
oldfool
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I know the code
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fig 1. How Trump unlocks his phone

//his password is "pickles"
 
Mashaka
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
everythingmixed.comView Full Size
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
RonRon893
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ooh, ooh, ohh! How 'bout this... Now hear me out... A company that will custom-print faces of your choosing, in full colour, on your... burqua! Or for the guys - a balaclava!  Print the face of your favourite celebrity! Experience what it's like to be hounded by paparazzi! Protect your visage from being viewed by strangers, as required by your beliefs, but don't attract attention to yourself. Wear your "plain Jane soccer mom" burqua at the Wal Mart in Boston! Your "random homeless guy" balaclava for a bank robbery... The possibilities are endless!

I'll make millions!
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you print Xi Jinping's face, it unlocks every phone.
 
Gratch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This was the plot of a very funny "Medical Police" episode (which is a hilarious Naked Gun'ish Netflix show).

Seemed absurd in the context of the show.  Maybe not so much.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
evilsofa
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"One way to bypass the problem is to add a secondary face to your iPhone or iPad in which you wear one of these customized N95 masks. You might fool the system into believing that's what your face looks like."

No, no. The secondary face is for your spouse so they can snoop through your phone and fark your Tinder matches before you do in a brutal scorched earth campaign of jealousy.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nobody will know you're not a dog!
 
