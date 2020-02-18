 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Huffington Post)   Chris Evans got his dog Dodger a version of THAT sweater From 'Knives Out'. Dodger ecstatic, but still wants steak for Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (huffpost.com) divider line
68
    More: Woofday, English-language films, only thing, Chris Evans, 38-year-old, Christmas tree, Knives Out, Christmas, mini version of the famed Aran knit  
•       •       •

1198 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Feb 2020 at 9:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



68 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]


how you doing? Any news on the paperwork front?
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
The Bruce showing off his teeth for woofday


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Hooferatheart: The Bruce showing off his teeth for woofday


[Fark user image 850x1133]


cool!
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 850x637]


Caturday? Whoops!
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
WOOF!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

John Buck 41: WOOF!


BARK!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

John Buck 41: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 850x637]

Caturday? Whoops!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

John Buck 41: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 850x637]

Caturday? Whoops!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
How spoiled is cooper?
So spoiled that he gets a puppachino ready for his arrival.
So spoiled that the barista comes outside to give it to him.
So spoiled that the baristas bicker about whose turn it is to bring him his puppachino!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Barista blurred for privacy.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

ProcrastinationStation: How spoiled is cooper?
So spoiled that he gets a puppachino ready for his arrival.
So spoiled that the barista comes outside to give it to him.
So spoiled that the baristas bicker about whose turn it is to bring him his puppachino!
[Fark user image 425x318]
Barista blurred for privacy.


ahhh
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Some dogs get stylish sweaters to wear from their humans.  Others are less fortunate.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Some dogs get stylish sweaters to wear from their humans.  Others are less fortunate.

[Fark user image 650x929]


awesome!
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
For anyone who loved Knives Out as much as I did it is out on digital now. I'm not sure which source(s). And will be out on Dvd and Blu-ray a week from today.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

how you doing? Any news on the paperwork front?


Just got done meeting with Gloria (assistant manager) and got the necessary paperwork, part of which Greenhill Humane Society will have to fill out when I adopt Bobby. I'm contacting my DIL today and finding out when will be a good time to go first to Walmart for pet supplies (bed, carrier, litter, etc) then to Greenhill to adopt Bobby. Hopefully we'll be able to achieve that this week because she's equally excited about me adopting Bobby.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

how you doing? Any news on the paperwork front?

Just got done meeting with Gloria (assistant manager) and got the necessary paperwork, part of which Greenhill Humane Society will have to fill out when I adopt Bobby. I'm contacting my DIL today and finding out when will be a good time to go first to Walmart for pet supplies (bed, carrier, litter, etc) then to Greenhill to adopt Bobby. Hopefully we'll be able to achieve that this week because she's equally excited about me adopting Bobby.


totally the awesome sauce!
 
ProcrastinationStation [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

how you doing? Any news on the paperwork front?

Just got done meeting with Gloria (assistant manager) and got the necessary paperwork, part of which Greenhill Humane Society will have to fill out when I adopt Bobby. I'm contacting my DIL today and finding out when will be a good time to go first to Walmart for pet supplies (bed, carrier, litter, etc) then to Greenhill to adopt Bobby. Hopefully we'll be able to achieve that this week because she's equally excited about me adopting Bobby.


Yay!  Happy news!
 
ProcrastinationStation [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 850x637]


Yep.
Just got home from work.  100lb floof on my lap welcoming me home.  Every.single.day.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

how you doing? Any news on the paperwork front?

Just got done meeting with Gloria (assistant manager) and got the necessary paperwork, part of which Greenhill Humane Society will have to fill out when I adopt Bobby. I'm contacting my DIL today and finding out when will be a good time to go first to Walmart for pet supplies (bed, carrier, litter, etc) then to Greenhill to adopt Bobby. Hopefully we'll be able to achieve that this week because she's equally excited about me adopting Bobby.

totally the awesome sauce!


Been texting back and forth with DIL and she has Thursday off so she'll pick me up, we'll hit Walmart up for the necessary pet stuff, then head out to the humane society to adopt Bobby.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

how you doing? Any news on the paperwork front?

Just got done meeting with Gloria (assistant manager) and got the necessary paperwork, part of which Greenhill Humane Society will have to fill out when I adopt Bobby. I'm contacting my DIL today and finding out when will be a good time to go first to Walmart for pet supplies (bed, carrier, litter, etc) then to Greenhill to adopt Bobby. Hopefully we'll be able to achieve that this week because she's equally excited about me adopting Bobby.

totally the awesome sauce!

Been texting back and forth with DIL and she has Thursday off so she'll pick me up, we'll hit Walmart up for the necessary pet stuff, then head out to the humane society to adopt Bobby.


sweet!
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Stick?
Fark user imageView Full Size


Want stick.
Fark user imageView Full Size


GIMME STICK!
Fark user imageView Full Size


JUST GIMME!
Fark user imageView Full Size


NOW WHAT, BIATCHEZ?
Fark user imageView Full Size


Note. This is the first time in a year that he has shown any interest in sticks.
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

hobnail: Stick?[Fark user image image 850x478]

Want stick.
[Fark user image image 850x478]

GIMME STICK!
[Fark user image image 850x478]

JUST GIMME![Fark user image image 850x478]

NOW WHAT, BIATCHEZ?[Fark user image image 850x478]

Note. This is the first time in a year that he has shown any interest in sticks.


Some dogs don't get the concept that 'play' is a 2-way street. "I can't throw it if you don't give it back to me!"
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

John Buck 41: hobnail: Stick?[Fark user image image 850x478]

Want stick.
[Fark user image image 850x478]

GIMME STICK!
[Fark user image image 850x478]

JUST GIMME![Fark user image image 850x478]

NOW WHAT, BIATCHEZ?[Fark user image image 850x478]

Note. This is the first time in a year that he has shown any interest in sticks.

Some dogs don't get the concept that 'play' is a 2-way street. "I can't throw it if you don't give it back to me!"


He actually chased the stick.  Never really brought it back as much as ran around with it.  But up til now, you could throw a stick and he'd be like, meh.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
John Buck 41: hobnail: Stick?[Fark user image image 850x478]

Want stick.
[Fark user image image 850x478]

GIMME STICK!
[Fark user image image 850x478]

JUST GIMME![Fark user image image 850x478]

NOW WHAT, BIATCHEZ?[Fark user image image 850x478]

Note. This is the first time in a year that he has shown any interest in sticks.

Some dogs don't get the concept that 'play' is a 2-way street. "I can't throw it if you don't give it back to me!"

hobnail:
Sammy's brother Shadowreally  possessive about playing with sticks so Sammy got trained to play keep away because of her brother. She still loves to play fetch and still  occasionally forgets to bring it back. I mean she has an old dog so new tricks and all that :-)
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

lajimi: [i.imgur.com image 760x890]


sound good to me!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: John Buck 41: WOOF!

BARK!
[Fark user image image 850x565]


RUFF!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Long day, work really got my goat and knocked my ass out.  Sick of the monkey on my back, I quit horsing around and snaked my way home to rest my dogs.  It'll be the bees knees, the cats pajamas.  It'll be wild!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: John Buck 41: WOOF!

BARK!
[Fark user image image 850x565]

RUFF!


howdy DLC, how it going?
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Long day, work really got my goat and knocked my ass out.  Sick of the monkey on my back, I quit horsing around and snaked my way home to rest my dogs.  It'll be the bees knees, the cats pajamas.  It'll be wild!


guess I was to slow
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Long day, work really got my goat and knocked my ass out.  Sick of the monkey on my back, I quit horsing around and snaked my way home to rest my dogs.  It'll be the bees knees, the cats pajamas.  It'll be wild!

guess I was to slow


Naah, think of it as retroactive answering service.  A value added feature of Fark now.
:-{)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Long day, work really got my goat and knocked my ass out.  Sick of the monkey on my back, I quit horsing around and snaked my way home to rest my dogs.  It'll be the bees knees, the cats pajamas.  It'll be wild!

guess I was to slow

Naah, think of it as retroactive answering service.  A value added feature of Fark now.
:-{)


I kind of find it hard to believe that there is any value in Fark much less added value :-) except of course with Wetnoseday and Caturday :-)
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
3 tired babies.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
laulaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]
how you doing? Any news on the paperwork front?
Just got done meeting with Gloria (assistant manager) and got the necessary paperwork, part of which Greenhill Humane Society will have to fill out when I adopt Bobby. I'm contacting my DIL today and finding out when will be a good time to go first to Walmart for pet supplies (bed, carrier, litter, etc) then to Greenhill to adopt Bobby. Hopefully we'll be able to achieve that this week because she's equally excited about me adopting Bobby.
totally the awesome sauce!
Been texting back and forth with DIL and she has Thursday off so she'll pick me up, we'll hit Walmart up for the necessary pet stuff, then head out to the humane society to adopt Bobby.
sweet!

To type the Patently Obvious for days, Bathia, you & Bobby need each other.

Fark that Pixel: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: John Buck 41: WOOF!
BARK!   [Fark user image image 850x565]
RUFF!
howdy DLC, how it going?

Fark user image


Fark user imageView Full Size

imgur's MrPuckett, age 15, aided to Bridge early today after long stretch of failing health by person he owned, Abe.  Loved Over There almost beyond belief, mourned by thousands.  One of Best Boys Ever

C U on morrow
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Night
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
www1.pictures.itsrosy.comView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AtKing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Me, "Drama, let's go.  I think the new dog park is open!"
Drama, "You're dead to me."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

AtKing: Me, "Drama, let's go.  I think the new dog park is open!"
Drama, "You're dead to me."
[Fark user image image 850x637]


"It's open when I SAY it's open! WOOF!"
 
oldfool
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size

An online find
 
Displayed 50 of 68 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report