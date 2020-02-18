 Skip to content
Man learns the perils of walking around drunk with no pants in a trailer park
17
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought there would be more peril. Expected to see pitbulls attacking, gators attacking, or a swarm of yellowjackets, or something.

He was arrested. That's what half the state does on Tuesday afternoons to get a shower and new pair of flip flops, maybe a sandwich.
 
Spego
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
'Pants, also known as trousers, are an outer garment that covers the lower portion of the body, including the legs but excluding the feet. Often secured by a belt or suspenders, pants feature pockets and individual portions for each lower extremity and come in a variety of lengths.'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What sort of bot wrote that article?

Deputies reported the man, a 30-year-old Sebastian resident, smelled of booze and looked "extremely intoxicated."
Extremely intoxicated is a state of mental impairment that many enjoy and pursue on Friday and Saturday nights with friends.

The man also was accused of "walking down the street with no pants."
Pants, also known as trousers, are an outer garment that covers the lower portion of the body, including the legs but excluding the feet. Often secured by a belt or suspenders, pants feature pockets and individual portions for each lower extremity and come in a variety of lengths.
 
creckert
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Extremely intoxicated is a state of mental impairment that many enjoy and pursue on Friday and Saturday nights with friends.

They're limiting themselves to 2 nights a week and including friends? Amateurs.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pants, also known as trousers, are an outer garment that covers the lower portion of the body, including the legs but excluding the feet. Often secured by a belt or suspenders, pants feature pockets and individual portions for each lower extremity and come in a variety of lengths.

Shut down the internet, the information age is over.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Amateur
 
fark account name
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
whatshisname: What sort of bot wrote that article?

Extremely intoxicated is a state of mental impairment that many enjoy and pursue on Friday and Saturday nights with friends.

Certainly not a farker.  Otherwise it would have said "Extremely intoxicated is how I choose to live my life"
 
alicechaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Spego: 'Pants, also known as trousers, are an outer garment that covers the lower portion of the body, including the legs but excluding the feet. Often secured by a belt or suspenders, pants feature pockets and individual portions for each lower extremity and come in a variety of lengths.'

[Fark user image 160x200]


I had no idea what pants were until I read the article.  Thank you.
 
Talamon Vantika
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Extremely intoxicated is a state of mental impairment that many enjoy and pursue on Friday and Saturday nights with friends."

Fark user imageView Full Size


Good job Will Greenlee!
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

whatshisname: What sort of bot wrote that article?

Deputies reported the man, a 30-year-old Sebastian resident, smelled of booze and looked "extremely intoxicated."
Extremely intoxicated is a state of mental impairment that many enjoy and pursue on Friday and Saturday nights with friends.

The man also was accused of "walking down the street with no pants."
Pants, also known as trousers, are an outer garment that covers the lower portion of the body, including the legs but excluding the feet. Often secured by a belt or suspenders, pants feature pockets and individual portions for each lower extremity and come in a variety of lengths.


Listen to the Dumb People Town podcast to discover the joy of Greenlee.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"What is pants?"
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

whatshisname: What sort of bot wrote that article?

Deputies reported the man, a 30-year-old Sebastian resident, smelled of booze and looked "extremely intoxicated."
Extremely intoxicated is a state of mental impairment that many enjoy and pursue on Friday and Saturday nights with friends.

The man also was accused of "walking down the street with no pants."
Pants, also known as trousers, are an outer garment that covers the lower portion of the body, including the legs but excluding the feet. Often secured by a belt or suspenders, pants feature pockets and individual portions for each lower extremity and come in a variety of lengths.


It's as if the article were tailor-made for Farkers.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

whatshisname: What sort of bot wrote that article?

Deputies reported the man, a 30-year-old Sebastian resident, smelled of booze and looked "extremely intoxicated."
Extremely intoxicated is a state of mental impairment that many enjoy and pursue on Friday and Saturday nights with friends.

The man also was accused of "walking down the street with no pants."
Pants, also known as trousers, are an outer garment that covers the lower portion of the body, including the legs but excluding the feet. Often secured by a belt or suspenders, pants feature pockets and individual portions for each lower extremity and come in a variety of lengths.


I can assure you that Greenlee is a real person.
 
VOCSL5
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

whatshisname: What sort of bot wrote that article?

Deputies reported the man, a 30-year-old Sebastian resident, smelled of booze and looked "extremely intoxicated."
Extremely intoxicated is a state of mental impairment that many enjoy and pursue on Friday and Saturday nights with friends.

The man also was accused of "walking down the street with no pants."
Pants, also known as trousers, are an outer garment that covers the lower portion of the body, including the legs but excluding the feet. Often secured by a belt or suspenders, pants feature pockets and individual portions for each lower extremity and come in a variety of lengths.


I have got to agree with your statement, with amplified bewilderment.
...
Anything counts as journalism. I accept this now. A heavy, sinking feeling is filling me as I realize this means there are literally thousands of avenues of which to use and/or abuse to make enough income to satisfy my pathetically simplistic needs.

/FWIW: expensive desires/hobbies/lifestyles/etc. hold no appeal with me.  A soft bed+warm blanket and/or soft sheets are about as luxurious I get. Clothes on my back, food in my belly, clean water, and access to tons of at least the written word leave me content. Access to various cuisines and media, and being able to experience at least a couple seasons a year leave me overjoyed.
//I am a very simple person, and I am always happy to help others when I can - providing the help leaves me feeling like I've utilized that time instead of just having selfishly used it. Not that I don't enjoy an appreciate getting that selfish time, I just also feel better anytime I've used said time to benefit someone other than myself..... it's kind of like I've "won a round or level" or something in the short game of life.
///wow.... that took an existential turn. My apologies Fark.
\reverse slashies to start making amends
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
that site is a trove of fark-worthy articles
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Spego: 'Pants, also known as trousers, are an outer garment that covers the lower portion of the body, including the legs but excluding the feet. Often secured by a belt or suspenders, pants feature pockets and individual portions for each lower extremity and come in a variety of lengths.'

Editor: "Need another paragraph, Will"

[Fark user image 160x200]


Editor: "Need another paragraph, Will"
 
Report