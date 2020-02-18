 Skip to content
(The Conversation)   Psychologist's study hypothesizes geeks are drawn to sci-fi to cope with life's disappointments and to evade the real world. Subby wonders what real jobs the authors tried to evade when they decided to write this psychology study   (theconversation.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I did most of my sci-fi reading at 14-15 years of age, long before life had begun flinging shiat at me. I look around now and recognize much of our present from that past.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hypothesis: an idea that can be tested and falsified.

Nothing wrong with coming up with ideas to be tested. They may not bear out but it's still worth testing them.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This discussion will require Sturgeon's Law shortly:

"I repeat Sturgeon's Revelation, which was wrung out of me after twenty years of wearying defense of science fiction against attacks of people who used the worst examples of the field for ammunition, and whose conclusion was that ninety percent of SF is crud. Using the same standards that categorize 90% of science fiction as trash, crud, or crap, it can be argued that 90% of film, literature, consumer goods, etc. is crap. In other words, the claim (or fact) that 90% of science fiction is crap is ultimately uninformative, because science fiction conforms to the same trends of quality as all other artforms."

TL;DR: 90% of science fiction is crap, but that's not a helpful observation because 90% of everything is crap.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pessimistic sci-fi is some of our most intelligent, creative people warning us about what might happen if we continue on the current course.

Optimistic sci-fi is some of our most intelligent, creative people dangling a future in front of us that we might actually have if we fix the problems that pessimistic sci-fi warns us about.

You could see either as escapism in a society whose leaders refuse to acknowledge what actual science predicts for the future. Sometimes waiting, learning, brainstorming, and refusing to give into depression are the best courses of action to make sci-fi reality.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This geek thinks that just about everyone in the Psychology field got into the business for the professional discounts.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Next you're going to tell me the majority of media is some form of escapism. Madness I tells ya.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

i.r.id10t: This geek thinks that just about everyone in the Psychology field got into the business for the professional discounts.


It's also a way to meet vulnerable women.
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And lonely people watch the Hallmark channel. Am I a psychologist yet?
 
geggam
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I dated a psychologist. She told me she got into the field to understand her own issues. 

I wonder how many Dr Nutbags there are.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

odinsposse
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sci fi is kind of an odd genre since it doesn't really tell you anything about the type of story it is. It can be a simple murder mystery or a deep examination of colonialism. There certainly are light sci fi books that are just for fun but an interest in sci fi doesn't really imply anything.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Weren't there people saying they wanted to commit suicide so they could go live on that planet from Avatar?

Maybe they're right.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I got into sci-fi because laser swords are cool.

/drtfa
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

odinsposse: Sci fi is kind of an odd genre since it doesn't really tell you anything about the type of story it is. It can be a simple murder mystery or a deep examination of colonialism. There certainly are light sci fi books that are just for fun but an interest in sci fi doesn't really imply anything.


The Professor teaching my science fiction class in college defined it as taking an idea and exploring it by extending it through a story.
 
OldJames
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I liked sci-fi when I was a kid because I stuff that was at least theoretically possible was fun to think about. And it was a nice escape from the common idiots in science class who had trouble figuring out 3 phases of matter, much less the fact there were more than 3.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I like sci-fi because I see it as a very blurry view into the real future.  Some of the ideas and inventions will become true.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Newsflash: Nearly all of TV, Film, music, stage, sport, literature, arts and hobbies are for "evading" the "real world". Or as I call it, "non-work leisure-time". Seriously what a farking dumb hypothesis.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

geggam: I dated a psychologist. She told me she got into the field to understand her own issues. 

I wonder how many Dr Nutbags there are.


All of them
 
geduld
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I got into sci-fi because my dad handed me Dune, which he had just finished. It was the first time in my life, at age 15, that I connected with him on anything.

Then my brother started getting into it and we would share sci-fi/fantasy books, which we did for many years together.

There are other reasons, real world reasons, other than escapism to read sci-fi.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I never wasted my teenage years on SF escapism, there were JRPGs to be played.
 
ex-nuke
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Reverend J
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My hypothesis is that psychologist are dicks who don't like people enjoying things.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

geggam: I dated a psychologist. She told me she got into the field to understand her own issues. 

I wonder how many Dr Nutbags there are.


All of them lmao
 
ababyatemydingo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's exactly why I read science fiction.
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The thesis isn't wrong; after many years of participating in organized SF fandom I can heartily attest that for
many people their love of the genre constitutes a full blown alternative lifestyle.  I've also come to realize that
a strong plurality of people who go to SF conventions are badly adjusted to life in the real world and are
actively seeking to shut out people who aren't in their clique.  Therefore, there are probably a lot more people
who love SF who are completely turned off by organized fandom.
 
kbronsito
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So science fiction provides escapism from reality, as opposed to all those other works of fiction that totally help people get in touch with reality.
 
