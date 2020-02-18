 Skip to content
(NPR)   The sleep tracker you wear as part of your quest to achieve a good night's sleep is the main thing preventing you from getting a good night's sleep   (npr.org)
25
•       •       •

Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's not the alcohol, Rock Star energy drinks, and the undiagnosed sleep apnea?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Nocrash: So it's not the alcohol, Rock Star energy drinks, and the undiagnosed sleep apnea?


Or the cat that paws my face at 3am, the weak bladder, or the trash trucks that come through before dawn?
 
tasteme
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I want to die peacefully in my sleep. My grandfather did, but the passengers in the car with him were quite unfortunate.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I already have a ton of anxiety about sleep, a sleep tracker hasn't made it worse.  If my little sleep tracker has told me anything, it's that booze has a huge affect on my sleep.  I really had no idea it was that bad.  If I don't stop drinking three hours before bed, I get much worse sleep than I normally would.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Getting contact dermatitis from my Fitbit tracker isn't the only reason I'll never wear one again.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Working as designed:

1) You suspect that you don't get enough sleep, so you get a sleep tracker

2) Sleep tracker keeps you from having a good night's sleep

3) Sleep tracker's #s confirm what you erroneously suspected in the first place

4) You then buy lots of sleep aides from the companies like the one that made the sleep tracker

5) Profit!
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've worn a Fitbit every day and nearly every night since December 1, 2018. I've lost 110 lbs and have been cured of sleep apnea according to my doctor. The Fitbit sleep data is interesting, but it's not something I'm preoccupied with. I'm not preoccupied with getting diabetes anymore either, so maybe it's a zero-sum thing.

The Fitbit's been a big help because I'm a bit of a data junkie.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Anxiety is a big part of insomnia. If the tracker is making you worry, don't use the tracker.

Jeebus Saves: If I don't stop drinking three hours before bed, I get much worse sleep than I normally would.


Yeah, I discovered that as well, I sleep less and it's a lot less restful. So, I carefully time drinking nights and definitely cut way down if I'm drinking during the week.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Aha!  So it's not my flatulence!
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Holy crap...  an opportunity for actual correct use of the dpoisn.com tag, completely missed.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Huh. Can't say I have this particular issue. I'm a shiatty sleeper and have all kinds of nighttime anxiety/rumination issues interfering with sleep, but I don't think the Fitbit is making things any worse. (Not sure it's is making things any better either, but occasionally it's reassuring to learn that I slept a bit more than I thought I did, though still not much.)

One thing that took me embarrassingly long to figure out is that you can turn off the "screen wake" feature -- the display turning on when you turn your wrist. I would sometimes turn over in bed and have the display light up, which would wake me. It took me several weeks before I googled the Fitbit forums about it. So now I turn that off at night.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I already have a ton of anxiety about sleep, a sleep tracker hasn't made it worse.  If my little sleep tracker has told me anything, it's that booze has a huge affect on my sleep.  I really had no idea it was that bad.  If I don't stop drinking three hours before bed, I get much worse sleep than I normally would.


Yeah, there's no such thing as "a drink to help me get to sleep".  Alcohol messes w/ REM cycles something fierce, and it exacerbates apnea and snoring as well.

Have a drink or two with dinner, then immediately brush your teeth.
 
p51d007
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Best nights of sleep I've had since October, is when my doctor prescribed a CPAP machine.
Instead of waking up 3-4 times a night, I might wake up once, and, most of the time I wake
up clear as a bell, before the alarm goes off.
 
hershy799
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FreakyBunny: I've worn a Fitbit every day and nearly every night since December 1, 2018. I've lost 110 lbs and have been cured of sleep apnea according to my doctor. The Fitbit sleep data is interesting, but it's not something I'm preoccupied with. I'm not preoccupied with getting diabetes anymore either, so maybe it's a zero-sum thing.

The Fitbit's been a big help because I'm a bit of a data junkie.

[Fark user image 369x137]


Congrats! I lost 40 lbs due to a combo of diet, exercise, and weighing myself every day (putting that in the Fitbit app). Getting my (formerly fat) ass on the scale every day has kept my weight gain to essentially zero since I reached my goal weight 10 months ago.
 
drayno76
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
About the only thing I can wear at night is a pair of shorts or pants if it's cold. 

Wedding Ring, I'll take it off and throw it on the floor. 
Dental Guard, to stop me from grinding my teeth? I'll spit it out.
Socks, I'll take them off.
Shirt, same.
Overly expensive orthodontic headgear when I was a kid, threw it off and also bent it in half in my sleep.  Got a $300 beating for my unconscious disdain for that thing. 

A $100+ tech toy that I'll almost certainly unconsciously smash into the nightstand when I finally fall asleep?  No thanks, sleeping has been stressful enough my entire life, accessories just make it worse.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I could definitely see this, which is why I don't do it.

I do wear a smartwatch to bed as the haptic option on it makes a great alarm clock.  Then each morning I check to see how low into the 40s my heart rate went the night before
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Holy crap...  an opportunity for actual correct use of the [dpoisn.com image 54x11] tag, completely missed.


Is subby hipster by ironically not using ironic?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I usually just go to bed.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Jeebus Saves: I already have a ton of anxiety about sleep, a sleep tracker hasn't made it worse.  If my little sleep tracker has told me anything, it's that booze has a huge affect on my sleep.  I really had no idea it was that bad.  If I don't stop drinking three hours before bed, I get much worse sleep than I normally would.

Yeah, there's no such thing as "a drink to help me get to sleep".  Alcohol messes w/ REM cycles something fierce, and it exacerbates apnea and snoring as well.

Have a drink or two with dinner, then immediately brush your teeth.


With me it's my heart rate.  When I drink it never gets down to my resting heart rate.  The sleep cycles are pretty consistent though.
 
pdieten
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
From Fitbit's website:

"Most Fitbit users get a score between 72 and 83"

And you have to have Fitbit Premium or one of the higher end trackers to get the score, which means you're paying extra for the privilege to be a neurotic overcompetitive wacko.

Recommendation: Get over it.
 
fark account name
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I already have a ton of anxiety about sleep, a sleep tracker hasn't made it worse.  If my little sleep tracker has told me anything, it's that booze has a huge affect on my sleep.  I really had no idea it was that bad.  If I don't stop drinking three hours before bed, I get much worse sleep than I normally would.


Just start drinking earlier in the morning.  That way you can maintain your standards and still stop in time to get a good night's rest.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FreakyBunny: I've worn a Fitbit every day and nearly every night since December 1, 2018. I've lost 110 lbs and have been cured of sleep apnea according to my doctor. The Fitbit sleep data is interesting, but it's not something I'm preoccupied with. I'm not preoccupied with getting diabetes anymore either, so maybe it's a zero-sum thing.

The Fitbit's been a big help because I'm a bit of a data junkie.

[Fark user image 369x137]


Wow man, good on you.
 
hershy799
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

drayno76: About the only thing I can wear at night is a pair of shorts or pants if it's cold. 

Wedding Ring, I'll take it off and throw it on the floor. 
Dental Guard, to stop me from grinding my teeth? I'll spit it out.
Socks, I'll take them off.
Shirt, same.
Overly expensive orthodontic headgear when I was a kid, threw it off and also bent it in half in my sleep.  Got a $300 beating for my unconscious disdain for that thing. 

A $100+ tech toy that I'll almost certainly unconsciously smash into the nightstand when I finally fall asleep?  No thanks, sleeping has been stressful enough my entire life, accessories just make it worse.


If you take your wedding ring (or headgear) off and throw it on the floor while sleeping you may want to see a sleep doctor. Does your spouse say you move around constantly?
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hershy799: FreakyBunny: I've worn a Fitbit every day and nearly every night since December 1, 2018. I've lost 110 lbs and have been cured of sleep apnea according to my doctor. The Fitbit sleep data is interesting, but it's not something I'm preoccupied with. I'm not preoccupied with getting diabetes anymore either, so maybe it's a zero-sum thing.

The Fitbit's been a big help because I'm a bit of a data junkie.

[Fark user image 369x137]

Congrats! I lost 40 lbs due to a combo of diet, exercise, and weighing myself every day (putting that in the Fitbit app). Getting my (formerly fat) ass on the scale every day has kept my weight gain to essentially zero since I reached my goal weight 10 months ago.


Good for you, too! It takes a sustained effort to lose anything more than a handful of lbs. 

I weighed every day for several months and went by the weekly average in my head because I could go up or down by as much as 2-5 lbs depending on how much water and crap I was carrying around in my innards.
 
hershy799
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FreakyBunny: hershy799: FreakyBunny: I've worn a Fitbit every day and nearly every night since December 1, 2018. I've lost 110 lbs and have been cured of sleep apnea according to my doctor. The Fitbit sleep data is interesting, but it's not something I'm preoccupied with. I'm not preoccupied with getting diabetes anymore either, so maybe it's a zero-sum thing.

The Fitbit's been a big help because I'm a bit of a data junkie.

[Fark user image 369x137]

Congrats! I lost 40 lbs due to a combo of diet, exercise, and weighing myself every day (putting that in the Fitbit app). Getting my (formerly fat) ass on the scale every day has kept my weight gain to essentially zero since I reached my goal weight 10 months ago.

Good for you, too! It takes a sustained effort to lose anything more than a handful of lbs. 

I weighed every day for several months and went by the weekly average in my head because I could go up or down by as much as 2-5 lbs depending on how much water and crap I was carrying around in my innards.


Yeah, I don't read too much into a single day's weight. Running averages are where it's at. Though I have a "panic weight" threshold -- triggered only once so far -- that if I exceed, I go back harder on the diet.

I actually got my annual physical (including bloodwork) done yesterday. 2019 (right at the start of the diet) was so much better than 2018. 2020 regressed a bit, but still better than 2018 across the board. The only thing I need to work on more is my farking LDL cholesterol. Turns out I can sneak prime rib past my scale, but not my bloodwork.

/130 LDL, 201 total
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

