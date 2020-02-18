 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(I Heart Radio)   Explosion in 3,2,1..."oh crap" Mover over Pisa, Dallas now has a leaning tower   (wsrz.iheart.com) divider line
52
    More: Facepalm, Office, numerous attempts, 11-story office building fails, attempt, ending onlookers, structure, tower, Dallas  
•       •       •

2188 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2020 at 11:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



52 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That didn't blow up real good.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's an idea - they should consider having an engineer on their staff who knows how buildings are constructed. Sure, it will cost a few bucks, but think of the embarrassment saved.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The people in the video seem to really be enjoying the explosions.
 
horatiocrunch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
+1 for the engineers and constructors.
 
HempHead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They shoulda hired the Dallas Cowboys, those guys are experts at buckling under pressure.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Biscuit Tin: Here's an idea - they should consider having an engineer on their staff who knows how buildings are constructed. Sure, it will cost a few bucks, but think of the embarrassment saved.


Yeah.
The central core is what stayed up.  Elevator shafts, plumbing, extra layers of cinderblock or concrete.  Tubes are strong, dudes.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope they get to the core of the problem.
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: My not-tech-inclined dad recently learned how to do Panaromic shots on his iPhone.

He learned if he failed to hold the camera steady while taking the picture, he could make the Washington monument look like the leaning tower of Pisa.

He really got a kick out of it.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akya: CSB: My not-tech-inclined dad recently learned how to do Panaromic shots on his iPhone.

He learned if he failed to hold the camera steady while taking the picture, he could make the Washington monument look like the leaning tower of Pisa.

He really got a kick out of it.


Wait till he discovers he can have the same person appear twice in his pano by running around to the other side
 
Dallymo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Biscuit Tin: Here's an idea - they should consider having an engineer on their staff who knows how buildings are constructed. Sure, it will cost a few bucks, but think of the embarrassment saved.

Yeah.
The central core is what stayed up.  Elevator shafts, plumbing, extra layers of cinderblock or concrete.  Tubes are strong, dudes.


DON'T GIVE IT AWAY!  Well, too late now.  Submit your invoice and see if they shell out.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Dallas,

Don't stop there,

Sincerely,

Fort Worth
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what is the dark colored stuff flowing from the pipe starting at about 38 seconds?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't build em like they used to.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Biscuit Tin: Here's an idea - they should consider having an engineer on their staff who knows how buildings are constructed. Sure, it will cost a few bucks, but think of the embarrassment saved.

Yeah.
The central core is what stayed up.  Elevator shafts, plumbing, extra layers of cinderblock or concrete.  Tubes are strong, dudes.


It's interesting that some of the central core structure did pancake; just not all of it.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throw a little jet fuel on it it'll fall right down
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should all take their guns and shoot the rest of the building down.
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ironically, that building was used to manufacture and store Viagra.
 
Zero Fox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's great that that section basically did what it's designed for.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BrerRobot: Dear Dallas,

Don't stop there,

Sincerely,

Fort Worth



When asked to describe the aggy-like inferiority complex that Fort Worth harbors, it's quotes like this that make it easy.

/born in FtW
//Dallas is better
///debate me
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They aren't a very experienced company - notice they set up blast floors to cut the outer columns on the 5th and 7th floors but didn't put explosives on the core on these floors despite it being the strongest part of the building.
If they were aiming to pull the core over then they didn't do that right either as they should have set up a blast point that would be higher than the rubble from the floors to the side.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh oh.
 
beantowndog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starlost: what is the dark colored stuff flowing from the pipe starting at about 38 seconds?


Crude oil.  They eliminated the regulations against that and also those against leaving a half demolished 11 story structure in place.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/coming true
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: /born in FtW
//Dallas is better


Dallas is better than Ft Worth. I don't think you're going to get much argument there. It's like arguing whether you'd prefer mold or boogers in your milk. Ideally, neither one, obviously.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starlost: what is the dark colored stuff flowing from the pipe starting at about 38 seconds?


I was wondering about that too. Maybe they put some water tanks up there for extra weight to smush that central tower?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: FrancoFile: Biscuit Tin: Here's an idea - they should consider having an engineer on their staff who knows how buildings are constructed. Sure, it will cost a few bucks, but think of the embarrassment saved.

Yeah.
The central core is what stayed up.  Elevator shafts, plumbing, extra layers of cinderblock or concrete.  Tubes are strong, dudes.

It's interesting that some of the central core structure did pancake; just not all of it.


Bottom floor or two - I imagine they had demolition charges there.  Should have put them all the way up.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

horatiocrunch: +1 for the engineers and constructors.



Professor in college told me:

You know the difference between a civil engineer and a mechanical engineer?
Mechanical engineers build weapons and civil engineers build targets.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have let Houston handle that one. They have a history.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starlost: what is the dark colored stuff flowing from the pipe starting at about 38 seconds?


They forgot to tell the bloke on the shiatter about the demolition.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas, I am disappoint. I expect building collapsing explosions.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grumpy Cat: They should all take their guns and shoot the rest of the building down.


They may need to call in an air strike.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heck, even Oswald needed more than one shot.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: You know the difference between a civil engineer and a mechanical engineer?
Mechanical engineers build weapons and civil engineers build targets.


Never trust a civil engineer who is taking dynamics.
 
Dakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like their blow up had a little blow up
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Heck, even Oswald needed more than one shot.


Hey, man. Too soon.
Check out the size of the building behind it. Zowie.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: BrerRobot: Dear Dallas,

Don't stop there,

Sincerely,

Fort Worth


When asked to describe the aggy-like inferiority complex that Fort Worth harbors, it's quotes like this that make it easy.

/born in FtW
//Dallas is better
///debate me


Fort Worth is just jealous it's a suburb whose only significance is being a minor Amtrak hub.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: emersonbiggins: /born in FtW
//Dallas is better

Dallas is better than Ft Worth. I don't think you're going to get much argument there. It's like arguing whether you'd prefer mold or boogers in your milk. Ideally, neither one, obviously.


Dallas is Midwest Financial
Fort Worth is where the West Begins
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

starlost: what is the dark colored stuff flowing from the pipe starting at about 38 seconds?


The answer to this question is almost always "drilling fluid", so that's my guess.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

zepillin: Fort Worth is where the West Begins


Are you getting Fort Worth and the 100th Meridian mixed up?
 
eas81
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
YO DAWG IMMA LET YOU FINISH BUT RUSSIANS DO IT BEST!!!!

Взрыв 16 этажки Севастополь
Youtube 1McSQSqfeIY
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I watched that thinking "A sudden zoom in showing Jason Bourne fighting some guys on the inner core roof would be nice"
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What the heck is pouring out of the tower at around the 45 sec mark?
 
aerojockey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Texas is just out of its element when it comes to intentional explosions.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So, there were multiple video angles but the same stupid audio for every one?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: So, there were multiple video angles but the same stupid audio for every one?


"Boom" sounds the same in all directions.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dallas/Fort Worth:  Making living in Houston seem like a decent idea.
 
Austinoftx
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Looks like there was a full tank of black sewage still up there, spewing out from that pipe near the top.
 
Ecobuckeye [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: starlost: what is the dark colored stuff flowing from the pipe starting at about 38 seconds?

I was wondering about that too. Maybe they put some water tanks up there for extra weight to smush that central tower?


It is the life blood of the building, quickly draining out.
 
TWX
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

starlost: what is the dark colored stuff flowing from the pipe starting at about 38 seconds?


I'm going to guess that it's the water from the fire suppression system, stored up high, gravity-fed down to the rest of the building, so that there's the possibility of putting out fires even if municipal water is out.

Those systems are usually made from black pipe where I live and the water inside gets NASTY.  It wouldn't surprise me if that's why it's that color.

As to why it was still there, probably to be extra mass to help the building come down.  Which obviously didn't work.
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report