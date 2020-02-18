 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Throw a tantrum in MY kindergarten class? Get the straitjacket   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Psychiatry, Health care, Psychiatric hospital, 6-year-old Florida student, Mental disorder, mental health facility, resource officer, Love Grove Elementary School  
Well....Alrighty....Then [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I fell out of my crib at 18 months old, ER doctors had to lace me up in a straightjacket before they could stitch the gash in my cheek.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a follow up or a repeat thread?  I only have so much outrage allotted for this week due to health concerns and we have already had a thread on this story.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Bet if the kid were white this wouldn't have happened.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That kid should not have been removed from school premises without parental permission.   charge the school administration with kidnapping.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's called "Happy Hug coat"
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Time-outs have gotten pretty extreme since I was a kid.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Post a repeat on MY Fark? Get the admins.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Anyone got a link to the straightjacket? Trying to find one for a kid's halloween costume and am striking out.
 
Friend_Computer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Kinda surprised the Safety Officer didn't taze the kid.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Again?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

Put her in the chokey!
 
deanis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, schools have little to no oversight for this kind of thing. They don't answer to DHS who is the authority.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is clearly not what the Florida Mental Health Act (Baker Act) was designed for. Please get your shiat together Florida
 
Hachitori
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just wait... she'll get even.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Walker: Post a repeat on MY Fark? Get the admins.


going by the nun on the run thread getting doubled up and having 5 astros cheating threads in 3 days in the sports tab, the mods dont give a fark about repeats anymore

too much work to actually read what they green
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Has this particular school never seen a temper before tantrum or was this something more than a temper tantrum?
 
MBooda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
itsnotatoomah.gif
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: That kid should not have been removed from school premises without parental permission.   charge the school administration with kidnapping.


The law allows it. Same in Colorado.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Has this particular school never seen a temper before tantrum or was this something more than a temper tantrum?


It was probably a sensory overexposure meltdown and there was no lesson to be learned other than "oh god its happening"
 
Loris [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Has this particular school never seen a temper before tantrum or was this something more than a temper tantrum?


It read like the school is set up for this type of student, so I'm guessing this was more than a tantrum.

Still should have called parent(s) though.
 
xalres
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wow. Sent to a mental hospital for 2 days? Not to get all ITG but I'd be waiting in the school parking lot for the principal with a baseball bat if they did that shiat to my kids. I'm pretty even keeled in person but you harm my family and your rights are non existent.
 
Limeyluv
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The kid looked pretty calm walking out to the cop car. Maybe she just needed to blow off steam and by the time the cops got there she was done. There's a difference between a truly violent psycho kid and one who needs to release negative energy.
 
