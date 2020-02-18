 Skip to content
(KEYT Santa Barbara)   "The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office would like to remind the community that the process of extracting oils from cannabis is not only illegal but extremely dangerous." Thank you, Sergeant Stadanko, we'll make a note of that   (keyt.com) divider line
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoot the Moon
Youtube 5ZlqqO_AyYA
 
Reverend J
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Only if you're a scrub using butane over a hot plate, and not supercritical CO2 like the pros do.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Subby, thank you ever so much for dropping  "Sgt. Stadenko" into the middle of an afternoon.

/grins like a fool
//
///
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Dear Sheriff: Thank you for informing us that such a thing can be done.
 
Report