Subtonic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How crass. I shall stick with my remote controller auto-farter, thank you very much.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What if your dog howls?
 
Insain2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My dog doesn't need that collar.......she curses enough cause everytime shes mad at me by shattin in the house.  She's fine so long as I don't leave her for too long, don't share my dinner w/her (she gets only the fats or bones) etc. Yes she's spoiled but I'm not buying that collar and nobody tell her about it either.....I made sure she couldn't read but the Kat might.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Found a video that's not censored, and it's not worth posting it. You'll thank me later.
 
REDARMYVODKA
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And how long until someone hacks it to say ni*bong*/cracker/dumbshiat Trump supporter, etc?
 
harveytruckin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Total waste of money for my boxer. He's barked only three times in 7 years and two of those were because I was singing All Out of Love by Air Supply to him.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Does the dog bark or the collar swear every time there's a repeat?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Total waste of money for my boxer. He's barked only three times in 7 years and two of those were because I was singing All Out of Love by Air Supply to him.


Reported to the ASPCA. You monster.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Total waste of money for my boxer. He's barked only three times in 7 years and two of those were because I was singing All Out of Love by Air Supply to him.


Thanx for the 'barking' earworm.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So does the dog first bark and then the expletives come out? Or is the bark somehow stifled?
I need to know this without clicking on video.
Thx.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Huh. I thought this would be a repeat of the trucker.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

harveytruckin: [Fark user image 298x398]


Talking Kitty Cat 22- Dogs Can't Talk
Youtube E-OYotCJ-fM
 
Report