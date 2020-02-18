 Skip to content
(CBS Pittsburgh)   Cool grandma lets her grandkids smoke weed as long as they don't record themselves smoking it. You'll never guess what happened next though   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com) divider line
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She fixes the cable?
 
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's really rotten to do that to your grammy. Now, she won't bake you anything when you get the muchies!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They fixed the-

red230: She fixes the cable?


DAMMIT
 
Reverend J
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Social media, just enough rope to hang yourself with.

Or in this case your grandma.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
War were declared?
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

red230: She fixes the cable?


Don't be fatuous.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The 11- and 12-year-olds demonstrated the foresight and impulse control of 11- and 12-year-olds?
 
hammettman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
11 year-old.  On the positive side, at least it wasn't meth.

Wonder if they will grow up and be able to remember their time on Memory Lane?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
God damn they pissed off Grandma?

May god have mercy on their poor souls.

\ Because grandma sure won't.
 
caljar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Frying a young undeveloped brain on THC is one way to never have to worry about getting out of poverty and crime.
 
spleef420
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Granny's a farking idiot.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

hammettman: 11 year-old. On the positive side, at least it wasn't meth.


It starts with weed. They'll be smoking meth in a few years.
 
Arlinsope
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No Kids drink on social media ever for sure. God forbid an adult is around while young people do things. Mah pearls are super clutched right now!
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Looks like grandma has already admitted it was weed.  Otherwise, charges wouldn't stand.  Noa way to prove that the video wasn't "performance art" or something.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: hammettman: 11 year-old. On the positive side, at least it wasn't meth.

It starts with weed. They'll be smoking methheroin in a few years.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SecretAgentWoman: That's really rotten to do that to your grammy. Now, she won't bake you anything when you get the muchies!


😭
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: hammettman: 11 year-old. On the positive side, at least it wasn't meth.

It starts with weed. They'll be smoking meth in a few years.


5 marijuanas equals one meth, the kids are probably already screwed.
 
Xythero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My grandma taught me the importance of not being a nark.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
yhup...
 
cwheelie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
give grandma a pound of weed and a ton of yarn & you'll get back a garage cozy
 
