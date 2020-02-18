 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   When redesigning license plates for your province best check with police on whether they are going to be readable at night   (cbc.ca) divider line
5
    More: Fail, Ontario, province's new licence plates, Toronto Police Service, Regional Municipality of Peel, Liberal Party of Canada, blue plates, Peel Regional Police, new Ontario licence plates  
•       •       •

385 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2020 at 12:35 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Best part.. they knew *2* years ago the vinyl sticker design featuring the PC party colours and a portion of Doug's already redesigned (and now also blue) Ontario logo sucked ass for reflectivity. It's also smooth, there is no stamping for the letters/numbers, so slushy days like today will render them totally unreadable from dried road salt spray as well.

Hot on the heals of the "anti-carbon tax" gas pump stickers that wouldn't stick, is extra funny when you understand that Premier Doug's "Businessman First, Politician Second" business qualifications are running his dad's printing business primarily printing product labels and decals.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sno man: Best part.. they knew *2* years ago the vinyl sticker design featuring the PC party colours and a portion of Doug's already redesigned (and now also blue) Ontario logo sucked ass for reflectivity. It's also smooth, there is no stamping for the letters/numbers, so slushy days like today will render them totally unreadable from dried road salt spray as well.

Hot on the heals of the "anti-carbon tax" gas pump stickers that wouldn't stick, is extra funny when you understand that Premier Doug's "Businessman First, Politician Second" business qualifications are running his dad's printing business primarily printing product labels and decals.


Hard to believe this crackhead's reach is this far from the grave.
 
Glenford
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If only someone in government was an expert in something like stickers, or labels. Or had close friends that were police officers they could consult.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Brought to you by Dud Ford.
 
King Something
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I don't see what the problem is. The letters and numbers on that licence plate are just as legible as the makings on a "marked" police car:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report