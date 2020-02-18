 Skip to content
(Chron)   Vandals have their way with Plymouth Rock. Conjunction Junction remains on high alert   (chron.com) divider line
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Spray painted with "508"? Look, if your area code wasn't important enough to make Luda's song, no one is gonna recognize it out in the wild.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wow, first they sacked Rome, and now Plymouth. They really get around
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"We didn't vandalize Plymouth Rock..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Massholes.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You know, if they keep doing this they are going to get caught
 
The Brains
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's more than vandalism. You just don't understand their "culture" or their "art".
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Schoolhouse Rock, and the Peanuts (and I suspect most US public schools outside of New England, got it wrong. The Pilgrims did not first land at Plymouth. They landed on the Cape. They signed the Mayflower Compact in what is now Provincetown Harbor. They drank their first fresh water at First Spring in North Truro. They met their first Native people on First Encounter Beach, and first stole from them on Corn Hill. They were there for weeks before deciding, "Yeay, verily, this place doth sucketh! Let us get back in the boat and see what's over there!"
 
GalFriday [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh no!  The next thing you know, we will have no place to get our adverbs from.
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's not even the rock for chrissake.

They landed some 2 miles North of there.
 
Geralt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning.

The Best Tourist Attraction on the East Coast
Youtube USY62jW1cUQ
 
Two16
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sirrerun: "We didn't vandalize Plymouth Rock..."

[Fark user image 544x304]


"Anything goes..."
 
evilsofa
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I think it's being misread due to bad paintcanship. I think the 5 is an S and the o is a c, and the F is an R. Sc8 MOR.

"Skate more", typical skateboard punk graffiti.
 
