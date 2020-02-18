 Skip to content
Conspiracy theorists now have the weather gods up against the wall after 'weather control weapon' exposed in Syria with mystery sky pattern caused by invisible aircraft
16
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Looks like an explosion shock wave. Anything like that going on around there?
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FFS...
 
p51d007
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Chemtrails.
 
WeatherNerd
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

edmo: Looks like an explosion shock wave. Anything like that going on around there?


I'd buy that before the EMP or HAARP nonsense (everyone in the region would know if it was an EMP and the HAARP shiat is just laughable).

Conspiracy theorists gonna conspiracy though.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It was a red mercury attack by Israeli Mossade to further humiliate...or something....


/they love them some conspiracy theory in the Middle East
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What someone who controls a weather machine and owns an invisible plane might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rdyb
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
But for real what the fark is that?
 
synithium
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They told me they weren't coming until farking March 20th.  Assholes.  We don't have room in the garage to park the mothership.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Vape clouds.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Can't argue with that evidence.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

rdyb: But for real what the fark is that?


have you never seen clouds dissipate?  they vanish before your very eyes.  science is crazy.
 
Harlee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

synithium: They told me they weren't coming until farking March 20th.  Assholes.  We don't have room in the garage to park the mothership.


This deserves many funnies.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When in doubt, photoshop.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Swamp gas reflecting off the clouds of Venus, something like that.
 
WeatherNerd
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

rdyb: But for real what the fark is that?


Shockwaves moving through the clouds.

Sonic Boom Seen - Rocket Launch Shockwave Ripples Clouds | Video
Youtube p0xY69kUtdU


I've skipped it ahead to 1:45, right as the rocket passes through the cloud layer.
 
