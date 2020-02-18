 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Man crashes rocket sled at 241 MPH, walks away unhurt, blames being distracted by something his stuffed tiger said in the third panel   (wjactv.com) divider line
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What if this accident was simply predestined?
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....which reminds me, I need to see what's wrong with my gas stove. Anyone got a match?

And why do I hear an oncoming freight train?
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodge Propshaft
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy tends to sue people when his record attempts don't work out.

Stay tuned...
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christopher Robin had a rocket sled?
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hold our beer

allaboutplastics.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it monkey navigated?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JATO 3 Rocket Car Results | MythBusters
Youtube cHUsGFGhfmk
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I didn't know the rocket sled was an Olympic event.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but did he catch that Road Runner before the crash.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
resizing.flixster.comView Full Size
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/cHUsGFGh​fmk?start=107]


Is that Ryan Newman's car?

/one ticket please
 
LucyBrew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Serious request for whoever is in charge: Please make this a HOTY contender. Very well done subby.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
REALLY??

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
but enough about the Daytona 500...
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Must be Wisconsin...clicks article: Wisconsin!!

Brandy is a hell of a drug.
 
mirthfather
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: REALLY??

[Fark user image 259x194]


<csb>
I'm an old fark, and I teach college kids computer stuff. One day I wore my Calvin and Hobbes/Star Wars cross-over t-shirt to class. Several students got the Empire Strikes Back reference, but said, "Who is the kid and the tiger?" I asked for a raise of hands who had ever read Calvin and Hobbes and got one hand - and old fark like me.
</csb>

/ Kids these days
// Need a good larnin'
/// Prolly don't even slashie
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
godwin5
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mirthfather: bobobolinskii: REALLY??

[Fark user image 259x194]

<csb>
I'm an old fark, and I teach college kids computer stuff. One day I wore my Calvin and Hobbes/Star Wars cross-over t-shirt to class. Several students got the Empire Strikes Back reference, but said, "Who is the kid and the tiger?" I asked for a raise of hands who had ever read Calvin and Hobbes and got one hand - and old fark like me.
</csb>

/ Kids these days
// Need a good larnin'
/// Prolly don't even slashie


It's required reading for my kids.

/ Well, I say required. They really just can't get enough of it.
 
kp1230
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nicely done, Subby.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mirthfather: bobobolinskii: REALLY??

[Fark user image 259x194]

<csb>
I'm an old fark, and I teach college kids computer stuff. One day I wore my Calvin and Hobbes/Star Wars cross-over t-shirt to class. Several students got the Empire Strikes Back reference, but said, "Who is the kid and the tiger?" I asked for a raise of hands who had ever read Calvin and Hobbes and got one hand - and old fark like me.
</csb>

/ Kids these days
// Need a good larnin'
/// Prolly don't even slashie


I suspect it wasn't this one?
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Report