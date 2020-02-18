 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Hey China, what's with all of these re-education camps? "They were invited. Punch was served"   (theguardian.com) divider line
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Should have said they would have punch and pie OP!!

More people will come if they think we have punch and pie!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Totalitarians gonna totalitate.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Uyghur please
 
Scarlioni
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nothing to see here, just more slave labor for International corporations to exploit.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
OFFS.

As if I needed another reason to despise the Chinese government.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
AVEEEEEEEEENGE MEEEEE!
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
China is really sensitive about this, guys. You don't want to make them cry.
 
soporific
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: Should have said they would have punch and pie OP!!

More people will come if they think we have punch and pie!


Free Hat!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Genocide.
Let's hope you're all as upset about this as you are about the so-called "Palestinian Genocide".
When will you boycott China?
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Remember when we had a trade embargo on China? Now we can't. Because China got us by the balls.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Looks like Amazon and Apple needed more interns from vocational schools.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Porous Horace: Genocide.
Let's hope you're all as upset about this as you are about the so-called "Palestinian Genocide".
When will you boycott China?


Check and mate.
 
