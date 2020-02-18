 Skip to content
China's Coronavirus Hospital has an opening for director
    Hong Kong, Severe acute respiratory syndrome, Government of Japan, China, Mainland China, Overseas Filipino, People's Republic of China, Cathay Pacific  
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have nothing but respect for healthcare workers that fight scary stuff like this. This man was a neurologist who has helped people his entire life, and now he's gone at only 51. Rest in peace Liu Zhiming, you earned it.
 
aungen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm super excited about so many of my relatives working in ERs.

Normally that's a huge plus if you're seriously injured.  But not for this.
 
Trik
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Read about this yesterday. The article also said a lot of the medical staff working on coronavirus victims have gotten the illness.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I hear the pay's good.  Nothing to sneeze at.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've heard that it's only bad if you are very young or very old.

Is someone lying to me?
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Let's send Trump, his entire cabinet and his entire base
 
lolmao500
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Trik: Read about this yesterday. The article also said a lot of the medical staff working on coronavirus victims have gotten the illness.


1600+
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

solokumba: I've heard that it's only bad if you are very young or very old.

Is someone lying to me?


I'm sorry you're unable to understand percentages or statements beyond absolutes. Maybe when you're past grade school someone can explain it to you.
 
Okieboy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Eh, what's it pay?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Okieboy: Eh, what's it pay?


Average, but it's nothing to sneeze at.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Where's the "One Quiet Night" card when you need it?
 
stuffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I have nothing but respect for healthcare workers that fight scary stuff like this. This man was a neurologist who has helped people his entire life, and now he's gone at only 51. Rest in peace Liu Zhiming, you earned it.



here is what Billionaire WaPO owner Jeff Bozos and the clickbait/ more eyeballs clowns don't tell you.

A) the more drama we create the more clicks/eyeballs we get and the more money we make.

B) if we can keep you afraid, we have more control over you.  and as a side benefit, we can take more of your money again.

dumb ass Murcans believe everything their Owners tell them.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/margiewar​rell/2020/02/02/fear-spreads-faster-th​an-any-coronavirus/#11968b0bf160
 
OldJames
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My first thought was Arthur in King of Queens applying to be head of pediatrics
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: Let's send Trump, his entire cabinet and his entire base


I am sure our common sense, get things done would help to fix this mess, but we're going to be a bit busy voating liberals out of office.  So maybe after we're done putting Nancy back in the minority.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

solokumba: I've heard that it's only bad if you are very young or very old.

Is someone lying to me?



yes they are lying.  but its ok because the drama they manufacture makes them more money.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/margiewar​rell/2020/02/02/fear-spreads-faster-th​an-any-coronavirus/#11968b0bf160
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

JFK Shot First: nyseattitude: Let's send Trump, his entire cabinet and his entire base

I am sure our common sense, get things done would help to fix this mess, but we're going to be a bit busy voating liberals out of office.  So maybe after we're done putting Nancy back in the minority.



au contraire.......

the Progressive/Liberals are going to be voted into office.   your CONservative greedy assed clownboys have had a nice run but their time is running out.  the only thing permanent in life is change.

learning History can be a real bummer sometimes.
 
