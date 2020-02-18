 Skip to content
(Fox 4 KC)   One would have to wonder why a man with a 'Crime Pays' forehead tattoo keeps getting arrested   (fox4kc.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Crime, Criminal law, Police, police chase, Donald Murray, Terre Haute Police Department, law enforcement, reckless driving  
Well....Alrighty....Then [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nope. Pretty obvious.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Maybe his lawyer put that there.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If crime pays, The check is going to bounce...
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
While he is technically correct, I'm guessing the kind of crimes he's involved in are not of the white collar variety, and thus not on the list of crimes that get the "oh yooouuu" treatment.
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Thank God, we managed to get this very minor drug user off the streets while an army of Wall Street assholes remain free to steal billions.
 
Chevello [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He's getting paid, but not in the coin he expected. Should have been more specific.
 
starlost
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
it pays 3 hots and a cot for this guy.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If crime didn't pay, there would be no criminals.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Any Farkers ever hang out with real criminals?  The scheming and hustling they do to get out if doing work is genuinely mind boggling.  Seems like way too much effort and is tiring just to watch.  Ironic.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You got to look at it from his perspective. I mean the man is getting free room and board in a jail cell so right there that's a pretty good payout when you think about it. Also given how some jails might actually be better housing wise then some places that cost hundreds if not thousands of dollars a month in rent and he could be on to something others aren't.
 
skinink
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, it's no "POOR IMPULSE CONTROL" tattoo.
 
kona
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Crime Pays vs BUMFIGHTS
Sunday Sunday Sunday
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

starlost: it pays 3 hots and a cot for this guy.


Don't forget the free love from Bubba in Cell 2
 
khatores
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
1. Most career criminals aren't exactly the "forward thinking" type.
2. When you openly advertise that you make bad choices you should expect negative attention from authority figures.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Farker Soze: Any Farkers ever hang out with real criminals?  The scheming and hustling they do to get out if doing work is genuinely mind boggling.  Seems like way too much effort and is tiring just to watch.  Ironic.


Did you know that parking meters are full of QUARTERS?
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Tyrosine
1. Most career criminals aren't exactly the "forward thinking" type.

Future Headline:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Farker Soze: Any Farkers ever hang out with real criminals?  The scheming and hustling they do to get out if doing work is genuinely mind boggling.  Seems like way too much effort and is tiring just to watch.  Ironic.


I worked with a guy like, always had some kind of deal going and was "this close" to making it big. But he usually wasted more time and energy working to get out of work than the actual work would have taken him.
 
p51d007
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Still doesn't beat this guy

i2.cdn.turner.comView Full Size
 
Spyder14
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Cmon!  Let's photoshop this knucklehead!
 
dryknife
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Crime doesn't pay - but the hours are nice!
 
skyotter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Poor impulse control, is my guess.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Featured on live PD..
How much longer before he has his own show
 
Report