(Newsweek)   Three men found dead in cemetery. Always the last place you look   (newsweek.com) divider line
Well....Alrighty....Then [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are dealing with a very considerate murderer.
 
AllyOop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baahahahaha!!  Nice Subby!
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The morgue is gonna be buried with all the evidence from the scene.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wow! They found three bodies already, and they haven't even started digging yet!
 
Dinki [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It must have been a really small cemetery.
 
oldfool
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
No I kept looking after I found them I kept hoping I'd find them alive someplace else
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Muff Potter did it.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Stay tuned after the break, when we discover the headless body in a topless bar."
 
Insain2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just trying to "Cut" out the middleman.........
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Three men found dead in a cemetery looking for love.
 
Sniffers Row [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Only 3? Amateur!

freakonomics.comView Full Size
 
Reaperman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, it is the dead center of town.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
so wait, are there 6 total?
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So let me guess.  The two guys killed the guy that was wrapped up.  They thought they'd be clever and bury him in the cemetery. someone connected the with the murdered guy suspected them and followed them there.  When they realized what they were doing they carried out a bit of revenge.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ less than a minute ago  
where did they bury the survivors?
 
Report