(YouTube)   If you are looking to further your studies on Hillbilly-American Speechifying, this video may be of great use to you. Bonus: Bees   (youtube.com) divider line
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Double bonus: 88 on the hat.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sozelle: Double bonus: 88 on the hat.


There is an 88; undeniable
I choose to believe it's referent to Dale Earnhardt Junior such as:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bonus: Video of another Dale Junior fan
Man in Coonskin Hat is Our Favorite News Eyewitness
Youtube 76cEnbrgHkY
 
LaChanz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice. Let's make fun of the way someone talks. So long as it's a white male it's fair game here on Fark.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wreckin, i reckon.
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
88 is Dale Earnhardt Jr's race number.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy knows about a lot of stuff that I don't. And vice versa.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LaChanz: Nice. Let's make fun of the way someone talks. So long as it's a white male it's fair game here on Fark.


you poor dear.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LaChanz: Nice. Let's make fun of the way someone talks. So long as it's a white male it's fair game here on Fark.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LaChanz: Nice. Let's make fun of the way someone talks. So long as it's a white male it's fair game here on Fark.


I know, right?!
You should hide you children.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Noodling | Bothering Jesus | Kathleen Madigan
Youtube _KdCC_Q-DuE
 
abmoraz
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: LaChanz: Nice. Let's make fun of the way someone talks. So long as it's a white male it's fair game here on Fark.

I know, right?!
You should hide you children.


The whistles go WOOOOOOOO!
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

BigKaboom: 88 is Dale Earnhardt Jr's race number.


also code for hitler.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
...and the ignorant show their true racist colors.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I need a redneck translator for most of that shiat, but it WAS funny
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: LaChanz: Nice. Let's make fun of the way someone talks. So long as it's a white male it's fair game here on Fark.

I know, right?!
You should hide you children.


You people leave this guy alone. He's hurt. I forget where, but it hurts...A lot.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm the only one with the perfect accent.
 
mcmiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh come on, that was adorable.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
At least he was just talking like he would normally.  One thing that always catches my attention is how tv news eyewitnesses seem to often go into a speech pattern where they try to sound official or technical but just end up using words or phrases that feel awkward, forced, or superfluous.   LIke, instead of saying "I saw the guy get out of his car and run off" they end up saying "I observed the man exit the vehicle and run in that direction at a high rate of speed."

It happens so much it must have a technical term, but I couldn't find it quickly.
 
Dryad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: BigKaboom: 88 is Dale Earnhardt Jr's race number.

also code for hitler.


If you want to find it hard enough, everything can be a code for Hitler.
-
/This slashy statement contains fourteen vowels.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He really paints a picture, doesn't he?
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: LaChanz: Nice. Let's make fun of the way someone talks. So long as it's a white male it's fair game here on Fark.

I know, right?!
You should hide you children.


Or marry them.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: At least he was just talking like he would normally.  One thing that always catches my attention is how tv news eyewitnesses seem to often go into a speech pattern where they try to sound official or technical but just end up using words or phrases that feel awkward, forced, or superfluous.   LIke, instead of saying "I saw the guy get out of his car and run off" they end up saying "I observed the man exit the vehicle and run in that direction at a high rate of speed."

It happens so much it must have a technical term, but I couldn't find it quickly.


He wasn't talking like he does normally.
He's yucking it up for the camera.
 
sdkOyOte
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Do you think they learned a lesson?

"yeah hulb bugaday dey haf ifn dey hurble deng my ankle fells"
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dryad: some_beer_drinker: BigKaboom: 88 is Dale Earnhardt Jr's race number.

also code for hitler.

If you want to find it hard enough, everything can be a code for Hitler.
-
/This slashy statement contains fourteen vowels.


Heil hitler....h is the 8th letter, so...88

ask a skin head
 
nytmare
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LaChanz: Nice. Let's make fun of the way someone talks. So long as it's a white male it's fair game here on Fark.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Land Ark
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: BigKaboom: 88 is Dale Earnhardt Jr's race number.

also code for hitler.


It's a code for Hitler with the same people that see racism in the "OK" hand symbol. 👌
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LaChanz: ...and the ignorant show their true racist colors.


The irony is strong with this one.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LaChanz: Nice. Let's make fun of the way someone talks. So long as it's a white male it's fair game here on Fark.


Oh my God the scourge of reverse Racism
 
MBooda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well I had just got done freeing my chickens
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lovely_filth [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LaChanz: Nice. Let's make fun of the way someone talks. So long as it's a white male it's fair game here on Fark.


Exactly.  Its called hypocrisy.  Fark is a big fan of hypocrisy.  Most folks are
 
SquonkBot
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
OK, Boom(hau)er
 
lovely_filth [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dryad: some_beer_drinker: BigKaboom: 88 is Dale Earnhardt Jr's race number.

also code for hitler.

If you want to find it hard enough, everything can be a code for Hitler.
-
/This slashy statement contains fourteen vowels.


Not much of a hunt in "88" though.  White racists used to prison tat "HH" to show off. Prisons made that against the rules so they started in with the 88.
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lovely_filth: LaChanz: Nice. Let's make fun of the way someone talks. So long as it's a white male it's fair game here on Fark.

Exactly.  Its called hypocrisy.  Fark is a big fan of hypocrisy.  Most folks are


Another hurting one. ''Tis a sad world, indeed. Poor white folk. No power, no money. Sob.
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
BTW, Laurel County, KY is the birthplace of KFC. No really.
 
skyotter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm glad Farkers are enjoying this four-year-old content, but it's hard to express that without sounding snarky.
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

penetrating_virga: some_beer_drinker: BigKaboom: 88 is Dale Earnhardt Jr's race number.

also code for hitler.

It's a code for Hitler with the same people that see racism in the "OK" hand symbol. 👌


That is most definitely a Dale Jr. hat. That said the people who see racism in 88 and the OK hand symbol are experts on the subject matter, because they are the racists who actively use those symbols to communicate with other racists.
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: BigKaboom: 88 is Dale Earnhardt Jr's race number.

also code for hitler.


Earnhardt was killed by Hitler Bees?
 
Cockpuncher to the Stars
‘’ 1 minute ago  

New Rising Sun: At least he was just talking like he would normally.  One thing that always catches my attention is how tv news eyewitnesses seem to often go into a speech pattern where they try to sound official or technical but just end up using words or phrases that feel awkward, forced, or superfluous.   LIke, instead of saying "I saw the guy get out of his car and run off" they end up saying "I observed the man exit the vehicle and run in that direction at a high rate of speed."

It happens so much it must have a technical term, but I couldn't find it quickly.


William Labov, a linguist and pioneer of dialect studies, had this trouble when trying to record people's native dialects for analysis. It turns out when people sit down with a college professor who is recording their speech, talking to a reporter, and in some areas dealing with any outsider, they suppress their dialect in favor of whatever they can manage of the standard language. Labov developed a methodology where he would ask the speaker to tell a story of a time they nearly died, or some other traumatic incident. He found that once they got involved in a very emotional story, they would forget about their nerves and revert to their dialect. Afterwards, for consistent analysis he would exclude the first half of all his recordings. With this technique, he made detailed studies of a large number of very different dialects spoken in a small area in and around New York City, which outsiders rarely hear.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ less than a minute ago  

abmoraz: Resident Muslim: LaChanz: Nice. Let's make fun of the way someone talks. So long as it's a white male it's fair game here on Fark.

I know, right?!
You should hide you children.

The whistles go WOOOOOOOO!


Mad props out to Bubb Rubb and Lil Sis.
 
