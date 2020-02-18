 Skip to content
(KETV Omaha)   Sixty-one years ago last month, the then youngest pair of spree-killers in the US started their murderous journey killing 11. Today, one of the killers will ask Nebraska today for a full pardon, while a member from subby's family will oppose
57
    Caril Ann Fugate, Dave Ellis  
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No words, really. Speak your truth, subby, and do so loudly. Everyone involved in that evil deserves no clemency.
 
BiffSpiffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
while a member from subby's family will oppose

Yes, stubby, you should totally make it about you. Get those likes and clicks and whatevers.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Designate him Class D Personnel, give him a suit, and send him to the biocontainment facility.
 
RabidRythmDivas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 14 year old girl was not a spree killer.  She was innocent.  Other victims' family members will be there to support her petition:

https://journalstar.com/news/local/cr​i​me-and-courts/granddaughter-of-starkwe​ather-victims-advocates-for-fugate-par​don/article_8602b5f6-3c71-52fa-9c34-57​a236d9eb63.html#tracking-source=home-t​op-story-1
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was pardoned in 1976. Why does she need another pardon now?
 
exqqqme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was 14 yrs old.
 
Loreweaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: while a member from subby's family will oppose

Yes, stubby, you should totally make it about you. Get those likes and clicks and whatevers.


Troll-like typing detected.

Perhaps I am mistaken, but based on the tone of the headline, I would guess that subby is a member of one of the victims' families, and thus has every right to announce their involvement in the case.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: while a member from subby's family will oppose

Yes, stubby, you should totally make it about you. Get those likes and clicks and whatevers.


That's a strange reaction.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Starkweather? Starkweather.

Fark user imageView Full Size

\Terence Malick's one good film
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: She was pardoned in 1976. Why does she need another pardon now?


She wasn't pardoned, she was released on parole.  Per tfa.
 
silverblues [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: She was pardoned in 1976. Why does she need another pardon now?


She was paroled in 1976. She has never been pardoned.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: She was pardoned in 1976. Why does she need another pardon now?


Paroled is not the same thing as pardoned.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Badlands is a great movie
 
nursetim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I don't know if this is an unfortunate ad placement or very prescient.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Patty Hearst also claimed she didn't do it willingly.

She was lying, too.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Day With The Boys Clu Gulager 1969 Shortmovie No Language
Youtube vI3PiDDU0sM

Pertinent film.
 
The Madd Mann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One thing that struck me about this is how back then someone killing 11 people was somehow a shocking thing. Now it would be just another blip in the sea of massacres.
 
schubie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Madd Mann: One thing that struck me about this is how back then someone killing 11 people was somehow a shocking thing. Now it would be just another blip in the sea of massacres.


Yeah but they took their show on the road.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a whole lot of "this shiat all went down decades before I was born, none of the details appear to be particularly clear, this person was 14 at the time, and its hard seeing where I have any real interest in the outcome either way."
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TomFooolery: Yellow Beard: She was pardoned in 1976. Why does she need another pardon now?

She wasn't pardoned, she was released on parole.  Per tfa.


Was she released into the care of her elderly mother, who lives in an old mansion and who acts rather odd? If so, that story seems oddly familiar...
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  

schubie: The Madd Mann: One thing that struck me about this is how back then someone killing 11 people was somehow a shocking thing. Now it would be just another blip in the sea of massacres.

Yeah but they took their show on the road.


The models for Mickey and Mallory
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He said he believes Fugate, who was 14 years old at the time, killed his relative. He said King's body was partially mutilated after she'd been raped.
"Acts that would normally be associated with female rage. That's why I would feel that way," Ellis said.
Associated with female rage? He's a misogynistic relic.
 
TheraTx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: She was pardoned in 1976. Why does she need another pardon now?


I belie that was paroled in 76
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much has the crim cost us?  Can the crim ever fully repay the costs of their continued existence?  Will the crim cost us a single cent more?  If so, just march it up to the top of a medium height building and tell it to jump.  If it won't, let it starve to death on top the building.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loreweaver: Troll-like typing detected.



Get stuffed, jackass.

It was a sarcastic response to something that seems to be happening more lately: an article will be posted with a headline along the lines of "subby is tenuously and/or somehow possibly vaguely connected to [the subject]".

What is the point of doing that beyond the various stubmitters trying to draw attention to themselves?
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
FTA: "She doesn't want money. She want's to meet her maker at peace,"

I think her God can probably figure out the facts of the case without input from the judicial system.

/but inappropriate apostrophes make baby Jesus cry
 
TWX
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: How much has the crim cost us?  Can the crim ever fully repay the costs of their continued existence?  Will the crim cost us a single cent more?  If so, just march it up to the top of a medium height building and tell it to jump.  If it won't, let it starve to death on top the building.


If I understand what I read in the article correctly, the convicted and later paroled woman is not incarcerated.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: One thing that struck me about this is how back then someone killing 11 people was somehow a shocking thing. Now it would be just another blip in the sea of massacres.


Difficulty:  The homicide rate today is about the same as it was back in 1959:

lh4.googleusercontent.comView Full Size



You've been misinformed by ubiquitous media that over-inflates the every single event.

That's why the majority of people, probably you included, think things are worse than they really are.   Violent crime and homicide are at or near record low levels.  But you wouldn't know that by watching TV or hanging out on Fark.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: He said he believes Fugate, who was 14 years old at the time, killed his relative. He said King's body was partially mutilated after she'd been raped.
"Acts that would normally be associated with female rage. That's why I would feel that way," Ellis said.

Associated with female rage? He's a misogynistic relic.


Relic?  Perhaps you mean "wacko".
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: Loreweaver: Troll-like typing detected.


Get stuffed, jackass.

It was a sarcastic response to something that seems to be happening more lately: an article will be posted with a headline along the lines of "subby is tenuously and/or somehow possibly vaguely connected to [the subject]".

What is the point of doing that beyond the various stubmitters trying to draw attention to themselves?


Why do personal connections enrage you?

Does it make it more difficult to be an internet dickhead when people involved might be real?
 
aungen
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Loreweaver: Englebert Slaptyback: while a member from subby's family will oppose

Yes, stubby, you should totally make it about you. Get those likes and clicks and whatevers.

Troll-like typing detected.

Perhaps I am mistaken, but based on the tone of the headline, I would guess that subby is a member of one of the victims' families, and thus has every right to announce their involvement in the case.


From the headline, I'm betting Subby's family member is all lawyer-like, and opposing the motion.  That doesn't read like a traumatized family sending a single representative to provide opinion at a designated time.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TWX: AmbassadorBooze: How much has the crim cost us?  Can the crim ever fully repay the costs of their continued existence?  Will the crim cost us a single cent more?  If so, just march it up to the top of a medium height building and tell it to jump.  If it won't, let it starve to death on top the building.

If I understand what I read in the article correctly, the convicted and later paroled woman is not incarcerated.


Patrolled crimes cost us money.  Parole officers, monitoring, etc.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: TWX: AmbassadorBooze: How much has the crim cost us?  Can the crim ever fully repay the costs of their continued existence?  Will the crim cost us a single cent more?  If so, just march it up to the top of a medium height building and tell it to jump.  If it won't, let it starve to death on top the building.

If I understand what I read in the article correctly, the convicted and later paroled woman is not incarcerated.

Patrolled crimes cost us money.  Parole officers, monitoring, etc.


Damn auto correct and fat thumbs.  Parrolled crims cost money.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: AmbassadorBooze: TWX: AmbassadorBooze: How much has the crim cost us?  Can the crim ever fully repay the costs of their continued existence?  Will the crim cost us a single cent more?  If so, just march it up to the top of a medium height building and tell it to jump.  If it won't, let it starve to death on top the building.

If I understand what I read in the article correctly, the convicted and later paroled woman is not incarcerated.

Patrolled crimes cost us money.  Parole officers, monitoring, etc.

Damn auto correct and fat thumbs.  Parrolled crims cost money.


So should I kill myself instead of paying my traffic ticket, or just not pay?
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"I could find not a single piece of evidence that suggests that she was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. What I found was she was a victim of a system, an 'old boys' network that was fueled by the anger pain and grief of the time," Ward said.
She said during the trial, the jury took the word of a killer who changed his story four times over that of a young girl.

That's highly believable and it wouldn't surprise me if she was innocent.
 
gbv23
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I think they should Parole Leslie Van Houten, but governor Moonbeam canceled it.

This woman was paroled in '76.

One does not meet 'god' in the between-life (as she seems to think)

(its not our final stop, there isn't one, but if there was you'd turn back into 'god')
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
She claims she cooperated because she thought he was holding her family hostage, when in fact he had already killed her family and hid the corpses. On her family property. Where they holed up, for 6 days, before they got spooked and fled.  I'm not saying i disbelieve her, but i do have questions i'd want answered before i'd be willing to say i'm convinced.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

silverblues: Yellow Beard: She was pardoned in 1976. Why does she need another pardon now?

She was paroled in 1976. She has never been pardoned.


I stand corrected. Seems like a waste of money though.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RabidRythmDivas: The 14 year old girl was not a spree killer.  She was innocent.  Other victims' family members will be there to support her petition:

https://journalstar.com/news/local/cri​me-and-courts/granddaughter-of-starkwe​ather-victims-advocates-for-fugate-par​don/article_8602b5f6-3c71-52fa-9c34-57​a236d9eb63.html#tracking-source=home-t​op-story-1


Um, I wouldn't put it past a 14 year old girl to go on a vindictive murder spree because someone slighted her.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: AmbassadorBooze: AmbassadorBooze: TWX: AmbassadorBooze: How much has the crim cost us?  Can the crim ever fully repay the costs of their continued existence?  Will the crim cost us a single cent more?  If so, just march it up to the top of a medium height building and tell it to jump.  If it won't, let it starve to death on top the building.

If I understand what I read in the article correctly, the convicted and later paroled woman is not incarcerated.

Patrolled crimes cost us money.  Parole officers, monitoring, etc.

Damn auto correct and fat thumbs.  Parrolled crims cost money.

So should I kill myself instead of paying my traffic ticket, or just not pay?


You should pay your traffic ticket.  And if you can't, are you valuable to society?  Is there a chance you will be able to pay your traffic ticket in the future?

Is there a chance the crim in tfa will be able to repay their cost?  Including the value of life?
 
RabidRythmDivas
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: She claims she cooperated because she thought he was holding her family hostage, when in fact he had already killed her family and hid the corpses. On her family property. Where they holed up, for 6 days, before they got spooked and fled.  I'm not saying i disbelieve her, but i do have questions i'd want answered before i'd be willing to say i'm convinced.


In her own words, from my link above:

"The idea that posterity has been made to believe that I knew about and/or witnessed the death of my beloved family, and left with Starkweather willingly on a murder spree is too much for me to bear anymore"
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: One thing that struck me about this is how back then someone killing 11 people was somehow a shocking thing. Now it would be just another blip in the sea of massacres.


Spree killers and mass shooters wouldn't start picking up steam for another decade, but they weren't unknown.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1954_Un​i​ted_States_Capitol_shooting_incident
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Howard_​U​nruh

Serial killers were more prevalent (if not so much as they were in the 70s and 80s).
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clement​i​ne_Barnabet
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carroll​_​Cole
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Earle_N​e​lson
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nannie_​D​oss
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jake_Bi​r​d

Massacres committed by minors were generally famous.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hartfor​d​_circus_fire
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Our_Lad​y​_of_the_Angels_School_fire
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leopold​_​and_Loeb

The really new part was that they were spree killers.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Church Of Misery - Badlands (Charles Stalkweather)
Youtube 3Oe073ySPhI
Here's a Japanese doom metal band that does songs about serial killers.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: The Madd Mann: One thing that struck me about this is how back then someone killing 11 people was somehow a shocking thing. Now it would be just another blip in the sea of massacres.

Spree killers and mass shooters wouldn't start picking up steam for another decade, but they weren't unknown.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1954_Uni​ted_States_Capitol_shooting_incident
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Howard_U​nruh

Serial killers were more prevalent (if not so much as they were in the 70s and 80s).
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clementi​ne_Barnabet
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carroll_​Cole
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Earle_Ne​lson
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nannie_D​oss
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jake_Bir​d

Massacres committed by minors were generally famous.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hartford​_circus_fire
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Our_Lady​_of_the_Angels_School_fire
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leopold_​and_Loeb

The really new part was that they were spree killers.


Henry McCarty killed 8 people over 4 years.  Call it a slow spree.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Spree killers and mass shooters wouldn't start picking up steam for another decade, but they weren't unknown.


The other thing to remember is that in 1960, the population of the US was just 179 million people.   Today, it's about 329 million.  So you'd expect, just on population differences alone, that there would be 329/179 = ~ 1.8 times more incidents today than there were back then.

So yeah, of *COURSE* there are more in absolute terms.   The real questions are:

1.  What is the *RATE* per 100,000, and
2.  If the rate of these kinds of events are up, but the overall total homicide rate is down, why is that a bad thing?
 
frankb00th
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Daaaaaamn
 
Dimensio
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dittybopper: The Madd Mann: One thing that struck me about this is how back then someone killing 11 people was somehow a shocking thing. Now it would be just another blip in the sea of massacres.

Difficulty:  The homicide rate today is about the same as it was back in 1959:

[lh4.googleusercontent.com image 850x324]


You've been misinformed by ubiquitous media that over-inflates the every single event.

That's why the majority of people, probably you included, think things are worse than they really are.   Violent crime and homicide are at or near record low levels.  But you wouldn't know that by watching TV or hanging out on Fark.


That spike in the 1980s is a result of a massive number of murders happening in or near Cabot Cove, Maine.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dittybopper: This text is now purple: Spree killers and mass shooters wouldn't start picking up steam for another decade, but they weren't unknown.


The other thing to remember is that in 1960, the population of the US was just 179 million people.   Today, it's about 329 million.  So you'd expect, just on population differences alone, that there would be 329/179 = ~ 1.8 times more incidents today than there were back then.


I still need to run the math to figure out whether area density of targets means the rate increase should be steeper than linear or not.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: "I could find not a single piece of evidence that suggests that she was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. What I found was she was a victim of a system, an 'old boys' network that was fueled by the anger pain and grief of the time," Ward said.
She said during the trial, the jury took the word of a killer who changed his story four times over that of a young girl.

That's highly believable and it wouldn't surprise me if she was innocent.


Consider if all that happened today, rather than in the late '50s.

19, 20 year old man dragging a 14 year old "girlfriend" around on a killing spree?  Girl makes a run to the cops at the first direct opportunity?  These days we might never even learn her name.  She'd enter the juvenile justice system and/or be held for psychological evaluation/treatment.
 
