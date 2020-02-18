 Skip to content
(Baltimore Sun)   Syrian refugee flees war torn hellscape and settles in to his new home of Baltimore   (baltimoresun.com)
22
•       •       •

edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not really ironic. You have a pretty high chance of getting shot in this country, way higher than most.

Shoulda gone with the SAD tag.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe now he can get off these antibiotics.
 
Felkami
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes the choice in tag says more about the tagger than the story.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Randy Newman - Baltimore
Youtube _TvDge63Iy8
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Not really ironic. You have a pretty high chance of getting shot in this country, way higher than most.

Shoulda gone with the SAD tag.


Statistics: USA 12 per 100,000 from gun deaths per year so ~36,000 per year

Syria: 8 years of civil war and 115,000 civilian deaths...and let's say 50% are killed from guns (the rest from disease and not guns)...7,200 per year...on a pre-war population of 21M so about 34 per 100,000

That's pretty farking sad isn't it? America is at 12 per 100,000 and a country with a civil war is at 34 per 100,000...
 
coco2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farrukhsaif.comView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is subby implying this person has gone from one shiathole to another?
 
vernonFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: edmo: Not really ironic. You have a pretty high chance of getting shot in this country, way higher than most.


That's pretty farking sad isn't it? America is at 12 per 100,000 and a country with a civil war is at 34 per 100,000...



In Baltimore it is 55 per 100,000


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crime_i​n​_Baltimore
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vernonFL: ColonelCathcart: edmo: Not really ironic. You have a pretty high chance of getting shot in this country, way higher than most.


That's pretty farking sad isn't it? America is at 12 per 100,000 and a country with a civil war is at 34 per 100,000...


In Baltimore it is 55 per 100,000


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crime_in​_Baltimore


That's even farking sadder. Even if you count all 115,000 Syrian civilian deaths (statistic from pro-opposition) as gun related...

Baltimore is in the same farking ballpark...
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: edmo: Not really ironic. You have a pretty high chance of getting shot in this country, way higher than most.

Shoulda gone with the SAD tag.

Statistics: USA 12 per 100,000 from gun deaths per year so ~36,000 per year

Syria: 8 years of civil war and 115,000 civilian deaths...and let's say 50% are killed from guns (the rest from disease and not guns)...7,200 per year...on a pre-war population of 21M so about 34 per 100,000

That's pretty farking sad isn't it? America is at 12 per 100,000 and a country with a civil war is at 34 per 100,000...


The homicide rate is Baltimore has been over 50 per 100,000 for the past several years. So a war torn middle eastern hellscape might be safer.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Why not Obvious tag?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

hissatsu: ColonelCathcart: edmo: Not really ironic. You have a pretty high chance of getting shot in this country, way higher than most.

Shoulda gone with the SAD tag.

Statistics: USA 12 per 100,000 from gun deaths per year so ~36,000 per year

Syria: 8 years of civil war and 115,000 civilian deaths...and let's say 50% are killed from guns (the rest from disease and not guns)...7,200 per year...on a pre-war population of 21M so about 34 per 100,000

That's pretty farking sad isn't it? America is at 12 per 100,000 and a country with a civil war is at 34 per 100,000...

The homicide rate is Baltimore has been over 50 per 100,000 for the past several years. So a war torn middle eastern hellscape might be safer.


It's okay, I'm not in a gang or buying illegal drugs. I get my drugs legally from the man for my opioid high.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Next time....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This America, man
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wait, sometimes clouds are different shapes? that has to be aliens. Or Trump. Or Obama. One of those.
 
brizzle365 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

hissatsu: ColonelCathcart: edmo: Not really ironic. You have a pretty high chance of getting shot in this country, way higher than most.

Shoulda gone with the SAD tag.

Statistics: USA 12 per 100,000 from gun deaths per year so ~36,000 per year

Syria: 8 years of civil war and 115,000 civilian deaths...and let's say 50% are killed from guns (the rest from disease and not guns)...7,200 per year...on a pre-war population of 21M so about 34 per 100,000

That's pretty farking sad isn't it? America is at 12 per 100,000 and a country with a civil war is at 34 per 100,000...

The homicide rate is Baltimore has been over 50 per 100,000 for the past several years. So a war torn middle eastern hellscape might be safer.


really going to need some citation from both of you, as the national avg of homicide in the US is 4.4 per 100,000.

However, suicide is 12 per 100,000.

As always, people focus on the wrong numbers to support a flawed argument.

Slightly unrelated image, but since its Syria, its appropriate.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
edmo
Not really ironic.

Hmmm...

You leave a dangerous area in an effort to stay safe.

The place where you thought you could escape danger actually killed you.

Yup. That ironic to me. Perfect example, really.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well if they don't get shot, I'm sure the STDs will get them.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

brizzle365: hissatsu: ColonelCathcart: edmo: Not really ironic. You have a pretty high chance of getting shot in this country, way higher than most.

Shoulda gone with the SAD tag.

Statistics: USA 12 per 100,000 from gun deaths per year so ~36,000 per year

Syria: 8 years of civil war and 115,000 civilian deaths...and let's say 50% are killed from guns (the rest from disease and not guns)...7,200 per year...on a pre-war population of 21M so about 34 per 100,000

That's pretty farking sad isn't it? America is at 12 per 100,000 and a country with a civil war is at 34 per 100,000...

The homicide rate is Baltimore has been over 50 per 100,000 for the past several years. So a war torn middle eastern hellscape might be safer.

really going to need some citation from both of you, as the national avg of homicide in the US is 4.4 per 100,000.

However, suicide is 12 per 100,000.

As always, people focus on the wrong numbers to support a flawed argument.

Slightly unrelated image, but since its Syria, its appropriate.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x826]


That 300 per 100,000 includes military deaths and deaths unrelated to the civil war in Syria.

As I mentioned there have Ben 115,000 civilian deaths on 21,000,000 pre-war population.

Baltimore's gun violence rate is dangerously close to Syria's civilian death rate during the civil war.

No matter how you slice it, Baltimore (and America in general) has a serious problem.

Guess what. Suicide from guns is still a gun death.
 
MBooda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pizza? He should have moved to NYC. Baltimore pizza is almost as bad as Chicago pizza.

/ducks
 
brizzle365 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: brizzle365: hissatsu: ColonelCathcart: edmo: Not really ironic. You have a pretty high chance of getting shot in this country, way higher than most.

Shoulda gone with the SAD tag.

Statistics: USA 12 per 100,000 from gun deaths per year so ~36,000 per year

Syria: 8 years of civil war and 115,000 civilian deaths...and let's say 50% are killed from guns (the rest from disease and not guns)...7,200 per year...on a pre-war population of 21M so about 34 per 100,000

That's pretty farking sad isn't it? America is at 12 per 100,000 and a country with a civil war is at 34 per 100,000...

The homicide rate is Baltimore has been over 50 per 100,000 for the past several years. So a war torn middle eastern hellscape might be safer.

really going to need some citation from both of you, as the national avg of homicide in the US is 4.4 per 100,000.

However, suicide is 12 per 100,000.

As always, people focus on the wrong numbers to support a flawed argument.

Slightly unrelated image, but since its Syria, its appropriate.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x826]

That 300 per 100,000 includes military deaths and deaths unrelated to the civil war in Syria.

As I mentioned there have Ben 115,000 civilian deaths on 21,000,000 pre-war population.

Baltimore's gun violence rate is dangerously close to Syria's civilian death rate during the civil war.

No matter how you slice it, Baltimore (and America in general) has a serious problem.

Guess what. Suicide from guns is still a gun death.


I never said that suicide from guns was not still a gun death.

In my opinion, I think the focus is slightly skewed from that perspective alone, if thats that is what people are basing their argument from.

Gun violence is obviously a problem. However, it is notthe end all be all problem that many, many people like to purport it to be, to which the idea that we should be more focused on mental health more and not solely on the notion of "take the guns away that are scary to me", then and only then will we see any real movement in violent crime.

Once again, we should be actually trying to teach rehabilitation methods in addition to de-escalation techniques to law enforcement. Both would drastically change how criminals and LEO actually interact with each other and likely would cause a precipitous drop in statistics, in all areas.

But that's not nearly as sexy as impotent internet rage is, apparently.
 
