(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Verizon tells identity theft victim to claim thief's phone charges on his income taxes   (wfla.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We got slammed a decade ago. They had no problem letting somebody tack on another number and start running up charges. It took days and many phone calls to get it stopped because the super security conscious morons there were suspicious my wife was trying to pull something.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Verizon: We have nipple flaps on our shirts.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nail 'em for giving unlicensed tax advice.

/ even if it does turn out to be right
// especially if it does turn out to be right
 
DoBeDoBeDo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Nail 'em for giving unlicensed tax advice.

/ even if it does turn out to be right
// especially if it does turn out to be right


You CAN take some deductions for the costs incurred in identity theft.   But it's not like it's a 100% deduction so in this case you'd still be eating some of the thief's charges.  So they are both right, and still assholes
 
Fizpez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Ferraro says Verizon called to say they are dismissing the case and will write letters to credit agencies so that this will not impact his credit report.

Anyone who actually believes this will not impact his credit score please raise your hand and receive your free "I'm a moron" sign.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't work that way anymore. Since 2018, you can only deduct $100 per theft, and only then if it exceeds 10% of your Adjusted Gross Income. And it has to be tied to a federal disaster declaration.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Madman drummers bummers: Nail 'em for giving unlicensed tax advice.

/ even if it does turn out to be right
// especially if it does turn out to be right

You CAN take some deductions for the costs incurred in identity theft.   But it's not like it's a 100% deduction so in this case you'd still be eating some of the thief's charges.  So they are both right, and still assholes


That's not what happened here.  Verizon treated this as "forgiven debt" for the victim, which is income.

Then they told him to list that they "forgave the debt" as income.  It took getting other involved to have them actually remove this as identity theft/fraud.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Madman drummers bummers: Nail 'em for giving unlicensed tax advice.

/ even if it does turn out to be right
// especially if it does turn out to be right

You CAN take some deductions for the costs incurred in identity theft.   But it's not like it's a 100% deduction so in this case you'd still be eating some of the thief's charges.  So they are both right, and still assholes


I see you didn't even read the article. Verizon was writing off the debt for $2,399 the theft stole, but sent tax forms to the original identity as if that person should claim it as income from the written off debt.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TL;DR: Verizon made a mistake. Client complained but nothing happened. Client called a lawyer who then contacted Verizon. Verizon immediately responded and made things right.

So this tells me that instead of calling customer support, I should always skip that and just get a lawyer to call the company on my behalf. I think I sense an emerging market.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Misch: Doesn't work that way anymore. Since 2018, you can only deduct $100 per theft, and only then if it exceeds 10% of your Adjusted Gross Income. And it has to be tied to a federal disaster declaration.

Oh, wait. this was a "forgiven debt" 1099-C. Ouch.
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB:

My wife and I bought a second home in Phoenix (we're Canadians) and we needed a local phone for our security system.  We went to a Verizon office to set up an account and everything seemed to be  going OK until the Manager came out of the back and told us that their head office required a SS number to set up the account.  I told him we were Canadians and we don't have SS # and I was not going to give them my Canadian Social Insurance Number.  He put me in touch with their Corporate Office.

I explained that, in order to get a SS # I would have to...

- Apply for US Citizenship
- Renounce my Canadian citizenship
- Quit my job in Canada
- Give up my Universal Healthcare
- Move to the US permanently

His response?

"Well... if you want a Verizon phone I guess that's what you are going to have to do."


Cox had me set up and running within 24 hours.
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

John the Magnificent: CSB:

My wife and I bought a second home in Phoenix (we're Canadians) and we needed a local phone for our security system.  We went to a Verizon office to set up an account and everything seemed to be  going OK until the Manager came out of the back and told us that their head office required a SS number to set up the account.  I told him we were Canadians and we don't have SS # and I was not going to give them my Canadian Social Insurance Number.  He put me in touch with their Corporate Office.

I explained that, in order to get a SS # I would have to...

- Apply for US Citizenship
- Renounce my Canadian citizenship
- Quit my job in Canada
- Give up my Universal Healthcare
- Move to the US permanently

His response?

"Well... if you want a Verizon phone I guess that's what you are going to have to do."


Cox had me set up and running within 24 hours.


Forgot the moral of the story.

Verizon are idiots.
 
DoBeDoBeDo
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

MindStalker: DoBeDoBeDo: Madman drummers bummers: Nail 'em for giving unlicensed tax advice.

/ even if it does turn out to be right
// especially if it does turn out to be right

You CAN take some deductions for the costs incurred in identity theft.   But it's not like it's a 100% deduction so in this case you'd still be eating some of the thief's charges.  So they are both right, and still assholes

I see you didn't even read the article. Verizon was writing off the debt for $2,399 the theft stole, but sent tax forms to the original identity as if that person should claim it as income from the written off debt.


It's Fark, are we supposed to read the articles?
 
millsapian87
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: TL;DR: Verizon made a mistake. Client complained but nothing happened. Client called a lawyer who then contacted Verizon. Verizon immediately responded and made things right.


Not quite.  Client didn't call a lawyer, but an investigative reporter.  Apparently media calls carry more weight than, y'know, the actual victim of their poor security practices.
 
IkonOlator
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The article blows, and is barely in English.

Verizon apparently filed a 1099-c for $2,399, which is an IRS form used for cancellation of indebtedness (COI).  COI is (generally) taxable income.  So, if you owe your bank $2,399 and your bank decides to be super nice and say "We like you.  We're cancelling your debt even though it's real," then that is COI income you you owe taxes on $2,399 in income.

So rather than recognize this as a fraud and just write it off, Verizon apparently took the legal position that the victim actually owed the money and Verizon decided to cancel the debt.

Then, in turn, the IRS would likely claim Joe Victim had $2,399 in income more than he actually did and he''d owe taxes on it.

This has nothing to do with deductibility of . identity fraud losses.

/This is not tax advice
//This is not legal advice
///I really could be wrong
 
pikov.yndropov
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Misch: Doesn't work that way anymore. Since 2018, you can only deduct $100 per theft, and only then if it exceeds 10% of your Adjusted Gross Income. And it has to be tied to a federal disaster declaration.


But of course.

/so glad i'm obsessively studious
//heading back to shore
///arrgue! ftw
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

IkonOlator: The article blows, and is barely in English.

Verizon apparently filed a 1099-c for $2,399, which is an IRS form used for cancellation of indebtedness (COI).  COI is (generally) taxable income.  So, if you owe your bank $2,399 and your bank decides to be super nice and say "We like you.  We're cancelling your debt even though it's real," then that is COI income you you owe taxes on $2,399 in income.

So rather than recognize this as a fraud and just write it off, Verizon apparently took the legal position that the victim actually owed the money and Verizon decided to cancel the debt.

Then, in turn, the IRS would likely claim Joe Victim had $2,399 in income more than he actually did and he''d owe taxes on it.

This has nothing to do with deductibility of . identity fraud losses.

/This is not tax advice
//This is not legal advice
///I really could be wrong


That's how I read it as well.
/I'm not an expert either
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
*narrator* In the end it wasn't really about the fraudulent charges Verizon subjected this guy to, but the large number of customers they ripped off, with $70 unlimited plans, along the way.

/Superbowl ads aren't cheap, I guess.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

millsapian87: Tr0mBoNe: TL;DR: Verizon made a mistake. Client complained but nothing happened. Client called a lawyer who then contacted Verizon. Verizon immediately responded and made things right.

Not quite.  Client didn't call a lawyer, but an investigative reporter.  Apparently media calls carry more weight than, y'know, the actual victim of their poor security practices.


Ahh you see I assumed that someone called "Better Call <name>" was a lawyer because of TV... My bad.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

John the Magnificent: John the Magnificent: CSB:

My wife and I bought a second home in Phoenix (we're Canadians) and we needed a local phone for our security system.  We went to a Verizon office to set up an account and everything seemed to be  going OK until the Manager came out of the back and told us that their head office required a SS number to set up the account.  I told him we were Canadians and we don't have SS # and I was not going to give them my Canadian Social Insurance Number.  He put me in touch with their Corporate Office.

I explained that, in order to get a SS # I would have to...

- Apply for US Citizenship
- Renounce my Canadian citizenship
- Quit my job in Canada
- Give up my Universal Healthcare
- Move to the US permanently

His response?

"Well... if you want a Verizon phone I guess that's what you are going to have to do."


Cox had me set up and running within 24 hours.

Forgot the moral of the story.

Verizon are idiots.


Yeah, my favorite Verizon rant is about when I travelled overseas some years back and took a 14 day voice and data package that was cheaper than paying by the day or paying by the call.  However, when I got back to the States and got my bill I discovered they had automatically renewed my 14 day plan for another 14 days.
I had to call and explain that the whole point of a 14 day plan is that it ends after 14 days. Still, okay shiat happens. No big deal except it took over four months and demanding to speak to a Vice-President (never got one but did finally get to someone with a brain) to get them to stop billing me for automatically renewing my 14 day travel plan.

So, yeah

Verizon are idiots.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Fark you! Pay this!" Radio silence.

"Hi, I'm from the local press..."

"GONE!! POOF, Never mind! Our bad!!"

If this poor guy didn't have someone to to turn to, it would have cost him a lot in lawyer fees to get this taken care of.

Late Stage Capitalism is a disease.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Verizon: We have nipple flaps on our shirts.


IRS: We have what it takes to take what you have.

(Not sure why I added this.)
 
Dryad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Been with Verizon for almost 20 years, business account with multiple lines.
I contacted Verizon recently over what should have been a very, very simple 2-minute request to swap phones on a line. Do it whenever an employee leaves.
Got hung up on by three different people after learning I didn't want to buy new equipment.
Went to physical store. Verizon store manager contacted corporate herself, and they hung up on HER two times. After trying to convince her to get me to buy new phones, of course.
She stuck with it, and after two hours and some yelling, she did it.
-
When a Verizon store manager trying to get even simple service gets hung up on, there is an issue.
Verizon isn't the same company they used to be even a couple years ago.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fizpez: FTFA: Ferraro says Verizon called to say they are dismissing the case and will write letters to credit agencies so that this will not impact his credit report.

Anyone who actually believes this will not impact his credit score please raise your hand and receive your free "I'm a moron" sign.


That's a good belief if you like to whine of being the hapless victim of what you imagine "THEY" are doing.

Non-morons know that errors in your credit report can be disputed and removed. The instructions are spelled out in the report.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I don't want to defend Verizon or any other big company but this sounds like incompetence rather than malice.  I doubt there is any benefit to Verizon to characterizing this as a write off rather than the theft that it was.  Heck, if I wrote the tax code the theft would get the higher tax deduction.

My guess is that it was a screw up of a big lumbering company but regular Joe's can't reach anyone with any authority to correct it so the media had to be involved.
 
