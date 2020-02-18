 Skip to content
(Q13 Fox)   'Surveillance video shows pot shop owner use bear spray to thwart armed robbery' Harsh, Man   (q13fox.com) divider line
11
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to their arrest. Leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers

How do you collect your reward if you give the tip anonymously?
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mugato: Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to their arrest. Leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers

How do you collect your reward if you give the tip anonymously?


Tell them you'll have a friend pick up the money, and you'll give them a code word like "sausages" to confirm their identity.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
As someone that carries bear mace (the fogging spray kind) when backpacking, that shiat is *bad* *news*.

So, watching this gives me a certain satisfaction knowing that they suffered for quite a while after fleeing the scene, instead of just getting shot...
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Didn't have any Hippie Spray?

RightGuard.jpg
 
dothemath
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
pfharris.comView Full Size

This stuff also works pretty good.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
 Why these places don't invest in a secure vestibule of the front door to thwart easy access is beyond me.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Triple sucks for owner?/employee?  He no doubt got a good bit of bear mace in his own eyes/nose/mouth.  He had some scumbag point a gun at him.  Everything in that retail space is dumpster bound, total write off you can't just wash off bear mace.  Hopefully he has insurance to cover that.

Still beats taking a bullet to the head over some weed and cash.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
weeeeeeeeeeeeeeeed
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Why these places don't invest in a secure vestibule of the front door to thwart easy access is beyond me.


I've had the same thought, it makes no sense.  The places have trouble dealing with banks due to federal laws so it's a cash business.  Why isn't a layer of plexi/ballistic glass between employees and customers.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why would a bear rob a weed store?
 
Number 216
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Looks like farks Cannabaveats are going to be sad that another dispensary was able to protect itself from being robbed. And the Alex Jones of Pot Propaganda will more then likely call for the shops owner to be executed for protecting his legal business(in addition to telling us all a tale of his imaginary friend who smoked pot once then made the leap to meth and became a rampaging murderer who killing trillions before recovering and now cleans up urine soaked ball pits)
 
