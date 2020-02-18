 Skip to content
(My Fox 8 Greensboro)   Facebook 'North Carolina Breaking News' page shares fake stories about Winston-Salem police; admins answer in Russian, police say   (myfox8.com) divider line
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So positive stores about police spread by Russians. I'm sure other departments are getting 'all police are jackbooted thugs' stories. Divide and conquer.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Russiagate!
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Russiagate!


Is fake news! Comrade.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In Republican North Carolina Facebook arrests you
 
ypsifly
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I wonder what the final straw of defeat was that caused the russians to wake up one day and say, "We suck at everything and can't win on an even playing field so let's cheat at EVERYTHING."
 
hogans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What an admin may look like.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So the local cops get into a snowball fight with kids posted on the local Tucson fb page might not be accurate?
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ypsifly: I wonder what the final straw of defeat was that caused the russians to wake up one day and say, "We suck at everything and can't win on an even playing field so let's cheat at EVERYTHING."


Fall of the Soviet Union maybe?
 
Johnson
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So how would the NC Police know the admins were responding in Russian?
Unless the NC Police already speak Russian!
 
DeaH [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ypsifly: I wonder what the final straw of defeat was that caused the russians to wake up one day and say, "We suck at everything and can't win on an even playing field so let's cheat at EVERYTHING."


C'mon, now. Their hackers are clearly better than ours. Our elections would not be at risk otherwise.
 
jethroe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ypsifly: I wonder what the final straw of defeat was that caused the russians to wake up one day and say, "We suck at everything and can't win on an even playing field so let's cheat at EVERYTHING."


What made idiotic, gullible Americans wake up one day and decide that farking Russia was responsible for everything bad that ever happens anywhere?

Oh wait, probably Maddow, that unrepentant hack, and her embarrassing "journalist" brethren on MSNBC...  Never mind, answered my own question.

/never change, Fark
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And there it is
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: So positive stores about police spread by Russians. I'm sure other departments are getting 'all police are jackbooted thugs' stories. Divide and conquer.


Probably looking to build a pro-cop audience in the run up to the election. Once the election gets close, they'll pivot to posting about how liberals hate cops, goofy photoshops of Colin Kaepernik with devil horns, and shiatty Americana.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I literally can't tell who's worse
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jethroe: ypsifly: I wonder what the final straw of defeat was that caused the russians to wake up one day and say, "We suck at everything and can't win on an even playing field so let's cheat at EVERYTHING."

What made idiotic, gullible Americans wake up one day and decide that farking Russia was responsible for everything bad that ever happens anywhere?

Oh wait, probably Maddow, that unrepentant hack, and her embarrassing "journalist" brethren on MSNBC...  Never mind, answered my own question.

/never change, Fark


Did Maddow get to the FBI, CIA and Senate Itel Committee too?
 
austerity101
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Old and busted:  cops denying any wrongdoing
New hotness:  cops denying any ... rightdoing?
 
drayno76
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ypsifly: I wonder what the final straw of defeat was that caused the russians to wake up one day and say, "We suck at everything and can't win on an even playing field so let's cheat at EVERYTHING."


You're talking about the part of the world that burned its own capital city as well as everything between it and the Napoleonic army.

They don't have a gear box for their levels of crazy, it's all or nothing crazy with them.  The only things that get half measures are regulatory oversight/safety and humanitarianism and that's only if there's time after the crazy.
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: So positive stores about police spread by Russians. I'm sure other departments are getting 'all police are jackbooted thugs' stories. Divide and conquer.


Well you have to set up credibility. If you want to target conservatives, you put out fake feel good stories that take place in their neighborhood. Earn some bootlicker cred as the kids might say. Then once you have an establish following of gullible idiots, you start cranking out the really crazy stories, the Soros, Clinton, Illuminati, lizard people nonsense.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: jethroe: ypsifly: I wonder what the final straw of defeat was that caused the russians to wake up one day and say, "We suck at everything and can't win on an even playing field so let's cheat at EVERYTHING."

What made idiotic, gullible Americans wake up one day and decide that farking Russia was responsible for everything bad that ever happens anywhere?

Oh wait, probably Maddow, that unrepentant hack, and her embarrassing "journalist" brethren on MSNBC...  Never mind, answered my own question.

/never change, Fark

Did Maddow get to the FBI, CIA and Senate Itel Committee too?


Maddow is behind everything.  She probably has clandestine hits out on Greenwald and Taibbi.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jethroe: ypsifly: I wonder what the final straw of defeat was that caused the russians to wake up one day and say, "We suck at everything and can't win on an even playing field so let's cheat at EVERYTHING."

What made idiotic, gullible Americans wake up one day and decide that farking Russia was responsible for everything bad that ever happens anywhere?

Oh wait, probably Maddow, that unrepentant hack, and her embarrassing "journalist" brethren on MSNBC...  Never mind, answered my own question.

/never change, Fark


Это должно было быть яснее и более понятно в оригинальном русском.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What are their Far handles?
 
jethroe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: jethroe: ypsifly: I wonder what the final straw of defeat was that caused the russians to wake up one day and say, "We suck at everything and can't win on an even playing field so let's cheat at EVERYTHING."

What made idiotic, gullible Americans wake up one day and decide that farking Russia was responsible for everything bad that ever happens anywhere?

Oh wait, probably Maddow, that unrepentant hack, and her embarrassing "journalist" brethren on MSNBC...  Never mind, answered my own question.

/never change, Fark

Did Maddow get to the FBI, CIA and Senate Itel Committee too?


Yeah someone must have got to them since the FBI, CIA, and Senate Intel Committee failed to come up with anything concrete that resulted in a single conviction for "collusion" or "traitorous scumbagism".

I'll leave you people to shriek impotently about the Russians being everywhere and behind everything...  Even in Winston-farking-Salem as reported by Fox News 8 or whatever.

Have a fun thread!
 
major hatred
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ypsifly: I wonder what the final straw of defeat was that caused the russians to wake up one day and say, "We suck at everything and can't win on an even playing field so let's cheat at EVERYTHING."


Most everyone in power cheats.  The myth of honor and integrity  is propagated to keep you down.  When you realize the world is run by psychopaths  and their sociopath minions you will be better off.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jethroe: ypsifly: I wonder what the final straw of defeat was that caused the russians to wake up one day and say, "We suck at everything and can't win on an even playing field so let's cheat at EVERYTHING."

What made idiotic, gullible Americans wake up one day and decide that farking Russia was responsible for everything bad that ever happens anywhere?

Oh wait, probably Maddow, that unrepentant hack, and her embarrassing "journalist" brethren on MSNBC...  Never mind, answered my own question.

/never change, Fark


Yeah, the Russians keep getting caught meddling in our shiat, over and over - which is an implausible conspiracy to you because "reasons" even though it's their MO around the world, and we have tons of examples here in the last few years. All those clandestine meetings and funding between powerful American politicians and Russian oligarchs/intelligence figures are totally meaningless - again because reasons.

But Rachel Maddow - just some figure on America's third place news channel - somehow being behind a conspiracy which planted all the fake evidence, and manufactured all those clandestine meetings between powerful Americans and Russians, is totally plausible to you.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Bf+
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jethroe: ypsifly: I wonder what the final straw of defeat was that caused the russians to wake up one day and say, "We suck at everything and can't win on an even playing field so let's cheat at EVERYTHING."

What made idiotic, gullible Americans wake up one day and decide that farking Russia was responsible for everything bad that ever happens anywhere?

Oh wait, probably Maddow, that unrepentant hack, and her embarrassing "journalist" brethren on MSNBC...  Never mind, answered my own question.

/never change, Fark



Hey!  I know you!  You're than moran that thinks the Mueller investigation was instigated by the Steele Dossier (and that it was debunked)!
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ypsifly: I wonder what the final straw of defeat was that caused the russians to wake up one day and say, "We suck at everything and can't win on an even playing field so let's cheat at EVERYTHING."


When the country is led by a former spy agency head are you surprised dirty tricks are their forte?
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jethroe: HotWingConspiracy: jethroe: ypsifly: I wonder what the final straw of defeat was that caused the russians to wake up one day and say, "We suck at everything and can't win on an even playing field so let's cheat at EVERYTHING."

What made idiotic, gullible Americans wake up one day and decide that farking Russia was responsible for everything bad that ever happens anywhere?

Oh wait, probably Maddow, that unrepentant hack, and her embarrassing "journalist" brethren on MSNBC...  Never mind, answered my own question.

/never change, Fark

Did Maddow get to the FBI, CIA and Senate Itel Committee too?

Yeah someone must have got to them since the FBI, CIA, and Senate Intel Committee failed to come up with anything concrete that resulted in a single conviction for "collusion" or "traitorous scumbagism".

I'll leave you people to shriek impotently about the Russians being everywhere and behind everything...  Even in Winston-farking-Salem as reported by Fox News 8 or whatever.

Have a fun thread!


George Papadopoulos, Paul Manafort, Rick Gates and a number of others wished they lived in the fantasy world you do.
 
nytmare
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jethroe: HotWingConspiracy: jethroe: ypsifly: I wonder what the final straw of defeat was that caused the russians to wake up one day and say, "We suck at everything and can't win on an even playing field so let's cheat at EVERYTHING."

What made idiotic, gullible Americans wake up one day and decide that farking Russia was responsible for everything bad that ever happens anywhere?

Oh wait, probably Maddow, that unrepentant hack, and her embarrassing "journalist" brethren on MSNBC...  Never mind, answered my own question.

/never change, Fark

Did Maddow get to the FBI, CIA and Senate Itel Committee too?

Yeah someone must have got to them since the FBI, CIA, and Senate Intel Committee failed to come up with anything concrete that resulted in a single conviction for "collusion" or "traitorous scumbagism".

I'll leave you people to shriek impotently about the Russians being everywhere and behind everything...  Even in Winston-farking-Salem as reported by Fox News 8 or whatever.

Have a fun thread!


It's kind of amusing watching right-wing morons repeat right-wing talking points they get from right-wing propaganda TV. Apparently you're so in love with the corrupt Russian government you feel a desperate need to defend them on the internet.

"(local area) breaking news" Facebook pages started up by foreign propaganda sources is a known problem of late. Pretending it doesn't exist won't fix the problem. But maybe you don't want it to be fixed. Maybe you LIKE propaganda. Because you're a willfully-ignorant conservative.
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Credit where credit is due. Russians are badass trolololos.
 
dewzke
‘’ 2 minute ago  
Our government is being leveraged by these farkos?  Que la fark!
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Johnson: So how would the NC Police know the admins were responding in Russian?
Unless the NC Police already speak Russian!


I guess we found officer Joshua Johnson's Fark handle.

The post also includes an alleged response from an "Officer Joshua Johnson" at "Winston Salem Police Department." Winston-Salem police say there is no Officer Joshua Johnson in Winston-Salem.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jethroe: HotWingConspiracy: jethroe: ypsifly: I wonder what the final straw of defeat was that caused the russians to wake up one day and say, "We suck at everything and can't win on an even playing field so let's cheat at EVERYTHING."

What made idiotic, gullible Americans wake up one day and decide that farking Russia was responsible for everything bad that ever happens anywhere?

Oh wait, probably Maddow, that unrepentant hack, and her embarrassing "journalist" brethren on MSNBC...  Never mind, answered my own question.

/never change, Fark

Did Maddow get to the FBI, CIA and Senate Itel Committee too?

Yeah someone must have got to them since the FBI, CIA, and Senate Intel Committee failed to come up with anything concrete that resulted in a single conviction for "collusion" or "traitorous scumbagism".


LOL

I'll leave you people to shriek impotently about the Russians being everywhere and behind everything...  Even in Winston-farking-Salem as reported by Fox News 8 or whatever.

You uh...get that you don't have to be in Winston Salem to say that you are in Winston Salem, right? You understand that this is literally exactly what methods foreign intel services used to hoodwink a bunch of rubes a few years ago, right?
 
