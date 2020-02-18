 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lifewire)   The 2020 awards are in and Fark maintains its precarious hold on Fourth Best News Aggregator, for some reason. Subby thinks the judges are all drunken, psycho goat humpers who project their neurosis on to others. But hey, we work with what we have   (lifewire.com) divider line
26
    More: Followup, Web feed, Aggregator, News aggregators, list of internet articles, best news aggregator apps, lets users, good place, daily basis  
•       •       •

988 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2020 at 8:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I've never heard of pocket, and flipboard is annoying bloatware installed on my phone that I can't remove.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Best with a sense of humor?  That is an acceptable answer.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do any of those others allow for comments or user-generated article content?

AFAIK no, so that makes Fark superior.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's also a mobile app called Hey! On Fark.com for iOS. Unfortunately, Android users will have to stick with the mobile version of the website for now.

for now.

for now.

o_0
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"What we don't like: it's Reddit."
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: There's also a mobile app called Hey! On Fark.com for iOS. Unfortunately, Android users will have to stick with the mobile version of the website for now.

for now.

for now. o_0


Mobile isn't terrible. I do like that it only updates new comments rather than reloading the whole page and I use the mobile version on my desktop for that reason sometimes

Quoting on mobile sucks though
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fourth-best looks pretty damn good when you're liquored up and it's closing time.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reading Fark makes me smart.  Every weekend on Wait,Wait Don't Tell me, I'm way ahead of everyone except that snarky know it all Peter Sagel.
 
wearetheworld
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*as judged by Lifewire web site
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny how Drew's been on the net since 99.......hmmmmm must be the
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am offended that subby would call me a Psycho Goat Humper! The shrink said that only one of my personalities was Psycho, and the goat was a one night stand.  Also, she was asking for it!
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dstanley: "What we don't like: it's Reddit."


At least that article explained subreddits. As long as you pick and choose what you see on your Main page, Reddit is pretty nice. And unlike Fark, I was able to buy things from people on that site.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're #4!   We're #4!
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There's no mobile app!"

You mean a reskinned feature-stripped browser that only goes to one website? Oh how tragic.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I tell my wife about Fark she often refers to it as #2

It's funny because #2 is another word for poop!

Explaining jokes are the best kind of jokes.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
AP News: Best News Aggregator for No-Nonsense Reporting

Fark: Best News Aggregator for All-Nonsense Reporting
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Gubbo: GardenWeasel: There's also a mobile app called Hey! On Fark.com for iOS. Unfortunately, Android users will have to stick with the mobile version of the website for now.

for now.

for now. o_0

Mobile isn't terrible. I do like that it only updates new comments rather than reloading the whole page and I use the mobile version on my desktop for that reason sometimes

Quoting on mobile sucks though


And the app is basically a shell for the mobile site.
 
basho
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

skinink: dstanley: "What we don't like: it's Reddit."

At least that article explained subreddits. As long as you pick and choose what you see on your Main page, Reddit is pretty nice. And unlike Fark, I was able to buy things from people on that site.


What would you want to buy from people here? Empties?
 
buster_v
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Drew, please don't make an app. Apps suck and I hate them.

/I love Fark. Really really.
//Not 5$ a month, love, but y'know... Free love.
///I'll get over it.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "There's no mobile app!"

You mean a reskinned feature-stripped browser that only goes to one website? Oh how tragic.


ok.... specifically: What would you like changed or added to the app? BEcause This mAy be a good TimE SomeTING was done about it.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This reminds me of the time I figured out that the producer for one of the radio shows I used to listen to was also a lurker here because he would sometimes use the actual Fark headline in the radio hit.

I bet there are way more of them who still do, too. It's easy to be Incredibly Online in here.
 
skinink
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

basho: skinink: dstanley: "What we don't like: it's Reddit."

At least that article explained subreddits. As long as you pick and choose what you see on your Main page, Reddit is pretty nice. And unlike Fark, I was able to buy things from people on that site.

What would you want to buy from people here? Empties?


That's why I said unlike Fark. There is no Fark version of the subreddits that have a commerce side. I haven't made that many purchases there, but of all the purchases I had, they were good.
 
Supadope [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark's pretty good, but it smells like stale beer and cat pee.
 
Ecobuckeye [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Boo_Guy: "There's no mobile app!"

You mean a reskinned feature-stripped browser that only goes to one website? Oh how tragic.

ok.... specifically: What would you like changed or added to the app? BEcause This mAy be a good TimE SomeTING was done about it.


BEATETING
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Decades ago, I used to used Google News.

Until I noticed more and more stories sourced from Fox 'news' and the Drudge Report.

Fark Google News.

Yes, I guess you can now pick your sources in GN, but my point is, such racist, water-carrying propagandist crap shouldn't be available thru them at all.

A lesson a certain website could learn about.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report